Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan has found himself at the centre of a social media controversy after making a verbal slip while addressing the ongoing NEET paper leak case outside Parliament House. Although the actor strongly demanded strict punishment for those accused in the leak, his accidental reference to the NEET question paper as a "newspaper" quickly grabbed attention online and sparked widespread criticism.

Ravi Kishan trolled after calling NEET exam paper a ‘newspaper’ during parliament briefing

Speaking to the media on Tuesday (July 21), Ravi Kishan referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the issue and called for the harshest possible action against those responsible for the alleged paper leak.

He said in Hindi, "The 13 criminals (NEET paper leak case) who have been caught, they should be given the harshest punishment. By hiring the top lawyers, we will ensure they get the strictest sentence so that in the future, no one in India dares to play with the lives of children or has the audacity to leak the NEET newspaper."

BJP MP Ravi Kishan is calling NEET exam paper the “NEET Akhbaar” (newspaper). He doesn’t even know the difference between an exam question paper and a newspaper. As long as our country has leaders like these, our country cannot progress. pic.twitter.com/J6N7FmTxEM — Dr Nimo Yadav 2.0 (@DrNimoYadav) July 21, 2026

While his message focused on ensuring justice in the case, the phrase "NEET newspaper" instead of "NEET question paper" became the focal point of online discussions. Many social media users criticised the BJP MP, saying such a mistake was inappropriate given the seriousness of the issue.

Continuing his remarks, Ravi Kishan said, "He (PM Modi) also stated that every effort will be made to ensure they are punished as soon as possible, which will send a strong message to the children of the future." He also spoke about the Prime Minister's emphasis on maintaining dialogue despite political differences.

Soon after the video surfaced online, several users mocked the actor. One user wrote, "BJP MP Ravi Kishan is calling NEET exam paper the 'NEET Akhbaar' (newspaper). He doesn't even know the difference between an exam question paper and a newspaper." Another commented, "From when NEET became a newspaper? Dude, this is Parliament and not the set of your movie. There is no retake here. So, be careful when you open your mouth."

Others questioned his suitability to comment on education-related matters, with one user writing, "A lawmaker who can't tell the difference between a newspaper and an exam paper is now expected to shape education policy. And we're supposed to believe the students are the problem."

This is not the first time Ravi Kishan has gone viral for a verbal mistake. During the trailer launch of his film Maa Behen, he had spoken about frequently becoming the subject of memes over similar slip-ups. He had said, "I swear on Mahadev, mujhe nahin pata main kyun viral ho jata hun. Maine 'home from work' bola tha, 'jaldi the late' bola tha. Main Parliament ja raha tha, 'work from home' karna tha, 'home from work' nikal gaya."

He further added, "Mujhe log aise dekhte hain ki main kisi alag hi space se aaya hoon. Main aadmi hoon aur main aapki hi tarah galti karta hun. Mujhe aap log viral kyun karte ho, mujhe nahi pata."

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Kishan to be the SURPRISE package in Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla; Mahaveer Jain reveals, “He upped the MADNESS by many notches”

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