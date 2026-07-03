Mahesh Bhatt and Anu Malik, the creative pair behind some of Hindi cinema’s biggest romantic hits of the late 1990s and early 2000s, are reuniting for a stage production titled Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi. The play, drawing its title from a line by poet Sahir Ludhianvi, marks their return to storytelling outside the world of film.

Mahesh Bhatt and Anu Malik reunite for theatre debut with Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi

A stage debut for a legendary pair

Directed by Tariquee Hameed and written by Dinesh Gautam, the play stars theatre actor Imran Zahid alongside Namitaa Sachdeva. It premieres on July 5, 2026, at Mukti Auditorium in Mumbai. Set against the backdrop of UPSC aspirants in the 1990s, the production explores themes of resilience and self-belief, according to t2online.

Bhatt on the play’s emotional core

Bhatt, reflecting on what drew him to the project, said, “What drew me to this project was its emotional core. Beneath all its ideas, it is really about hope, about the resilience of the human spirit. The play is an extension of a conversation I have been having with myself all my life. It asks how a human being can live truthfully in a world built on performance. Theatre felt like the purest space to explore that inquiry. There are no special effects or technological buffers, only a living human being standing before another living human being. At this stage of my life, that simplicity attracts me more than ever.”

A partnership built over decades

Bhatt also spoke about his long association with Malik, saying, “Anu and I have shared a lifetime of memories. We have celebrated successes together and endured disappointments together. Relationships that survive decades are built on something deeper than professional convenience. The moment we came together for this play, it felt like reconnecting through a shared emotional language. Anu approached the production not merely as a composer but as a fellow storyteller, and that made the collaboration feel both familiar and deeply fulfilling.”

Malik, who considers Bhatt a father figure, said, “He has always believed in me, not just as a composer, but as a human being. Whenever I hear his name, melodies begin forming in my mind. That’s his magic, not mine. We’ve shared a beautiful journey from Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee to Tu Meri Puri Kahani, and I believe we still have a long way to go.”

It was learnt that when Zahid narrated the story to Malik and stressed the need for a song that could resonate with millions, Malik listened to the script, read the lyrics, and composed the tune on the spot.

Zahid on training under Bhatt

Zahid, a protege of Bhatt for the past 15 years, said, “Working with Mahesh Bhatt is never just about rehearsing a scene. It’s about understanding why a scene exists in the first place. For the last 15 years, every play we’ve done together has challenged me not just as an actor but as a human being. He constantly reminds me that audiences don’t connect with perfection; they connect with honesty.”

With Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi set to open on July 5, the collaboration marks a new chapter for Bhatt and Malik, one built not on the scale of cinema but on the intimacy of live theatre.

Also Read: Mahesh Bhatt returns to theatre with Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi; says, “Theatre offers something no technology can replicate — presence”

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