Huma Qureshi has spoken about her deep emotional bond with Jammu and Kashmir while celebrating the positive response to her recently released film Baby Do Die Do. The actress expressed happiness after learning that the film has been drawing houseful audiences in the region and shared her desire to contribute to Kashmir’s growing creative landscape by collaborating with local artists and storytellers.

Huma Qureshi hopes to collaborate with Kashmir’s local artists; says, “Kashmir is my Nanihal and has changed tremendously”

During a visit to a theatre in Jammu, Huma revealed that Kashmir holds a special place in her heart because it is her maternal family's home. Recalling her personal connection with the region, she said, “For Kashmir is my Nanihal because my mama’s from here. So I always consider Jammu and Kashmir to be my, you know, Nannihal. And I always get so much love Jammu. In fact, especially so also because I shot here. You know, I shot three seasons of Maharani over here and it was absolutely lovely.”

Speaking about the transformation she has witnessed over the years, Huma said she believes Kashmir has changed significantly and hopes to play a role in its future growth, especially in the field of arts and cinema. “Kashmir has changed tremendously. I feel like it needs more change. Like I would want to be part of that change. I feel like as part of my legacy and my nanihal. I want to be able to like, you know, do more. Whether it means engaging with young people over here, who could be interested in performing arts or cinema over here. Whether it means bringing my industry over here, whether it’s shooting opportunities or exchange opportunities, collaborating with writers, musicians, actors, storytellers from here there’s so many, so many incredible things that could happen," she said.

She further expressed optimism about the future, adding, “The possibility of that and I hope inshaallah, fingers crossed, you know, all of us together are able to write that. Because of park sponsor terrorism Jammu and Kashmir had been known for all wrong reasons. But now people here see you as one of the ambassadors of this region."

Meanwhile, Huma's latest release Baby Do Die Do, which hit theatres on July 3, arrived alongside Alia Bhatt's spy thriller Alpha at the box office. While the film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, it has managed to collect close to ₹6 crore so far. Despite the competition, the film's encouraging response in Jammu and Kashmir has added a special milestone for the actress, who continues to cherish her long-standing connection with the region.

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