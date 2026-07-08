After the audio version became a fan favourite, the makers unveil the first official visual from the Geetu Mohandas directorial, offering a deeper look into its cinematic world.

The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have unveiled the official music video of ‘Tabaahi’, the film's first song, following the strong response to its audio release. Released by Monster Mind Creations, KVN Productions, and Zee Music Company, the music video offers audiences their first extended visual glimpse into the much-awaited pan-India film led by Yash and Kiara Advani.

Toxic song ‘Tabaahi’ music video out: Yash and Kiara Advani ignite screen with intense romance

The video features Yash and Kiara Advani together for the first time on screen, showcasing their characters through a romantic narrative set against a visually rich backdrop. Blending grand production design with orchestral arrangements and guitar-driven compositions, ‘Tabaahi’ introduces viewers to the emotional and cinematic world of Toxic.

Ahead of the music video's launch, the makers built anticipation with a social media exchange between the film's official handle and Kiara Advani. The official Toxic account posted, "What do you call a forbidden love that only exists in stolen time?", tagging the actress. Responding to the post, Kiara wrote, "Tabaahi." Zee Music Company later joined the conversation by quoting her reply with, "Stay Tuned...", teasing the release of the music video.

Composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, ‘Tabaahi’ has lyrics by Raj Shekhar in Hindi. The song has also been released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, with lyrics adapted by Yogaraj Bhat (Kannada), Ramajogayya Sastry (Telugu), Vignesh Shivan (Tamil), and Rafeeq Ahammed (Malayalam). The multilingual rollout reflects the film's pan-India release strategy, with Zee Music Company serving as the official music partner.

Speaking about the track, Vishal Mishra said, “‘Tabaahi’ isn't a love song in the conventional sense, it's love as wreckage, as surrender, as fire that doesn't ask permission. Toxic demanded music that could hold that intensity: epic and intimate at once. Yash Bhai brings a rare conviction to the screen that I tried to match note for note. ‘Tabaahi’, for me, was about chasing that raw, unfiltered pulse of love, the kind that consumes before it comforts.”

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been shot in Kannada and English and will release in dubbed versions across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and other languages. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. Toxic is slated to release in theatres on August 26, 2026.

Also Read: Kiara Advani sparks ‘Tabaahi’ frenzy with cryptic post ahead of music video release

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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