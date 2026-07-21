Anjana Sukhani has shared her thoughts on the diversity of Indian cinema, saying that the country’s rich cultural and linguistic variety makes its film industries unique. Having worked across multiple regional industries in addition to Bollywood, the actress believes Indian cinema offers immense opportunities to artists without the need to look beyond the country.

Anjana Sukhani compares Bollywood and South Cinema; says, “The storytelling style is quite different”

Speaking to IANS, Anjana compared Bollywood with South Indian cinema and explained how every regional film industry has its own distinct identity. She noted that while Hindi films are generally designed to appeal to audiences across the country, regional cinema remains deeply connected to local culture, traditions, and language, resulting in different storytelling styles and performances.

Talking about the differences, Anjana Sukhani said, “There are definitely differences. The storytelling style is quite different from Hindi cinema. Hindi films generally cater to a pan-India audience, while regional industries focus on their own cultural and linguistic audiences. Everything changes—from food habits and storytelling to even the acting format.”

Emphasising the richness of Indian cinema, she added, “But I think it is wonderful that this diversity is what makes India so beautiful. As actors, we are fortunate to get opportunities to work not only in Hindi but also in Punjabi, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, and many other languages.”

Although Anjana has primarily built her career in Bollywood, she has also explored Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi cinema over the years. She has been part of several well-known Hindi films, including Salaam-e-Ishq (2007), Golmaal Returns, Jai Veeru, and Jashnn.

Her regional film journey includes her Kannada debut Maleyali Jotheyali, where she starred alongside Ganesh and Yuvika Chaudhary. She also featured opposite Ravi Teja in the Telugu film Don Seenu, which marked her second Telugu project after Naa Oopiri. In 2016, she entered Marathi cinema with Laal Ishq, sharing screen space with Swapnil Joshi.

Most recently, Anjana was seen in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Main Vaapas Aaunga, which featured Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in key roles. Banita Sandhu, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Anjana Sukhani, and Danish Pandor appeared in supporting roles. The film was released in theatres on June 12, 2026, adding another project to the actress’ diverse body of work across Indian cinema.

Also Read : Anjana Sukhani says she got teary-eyed every time she saw Naseeruddin Shah perform in Main Vaapas Aaunga: “It was a live masterclass watching him”

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