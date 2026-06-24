Anjali Anand on working with Riteish Deshmukh in Dhamaal 4, “I was a fan of his work, now I’m a fan of the person too”

Actor Anjali Anand has spoken about her experience of working with Riteish Deshmukh on the upcoming comedy Dhamaal 4, describing their on-screen chemistry as natural and their working relationship as encouraging. Her comments come ahead of the film’s theatrical release on July 10, 2026.

Anjali Anand on working with Riteish Deshmukh in Dhamaal 4, “I was a fan of his work, now I’m a fan of the person too”

Reflecting on her time on set with Deshmukh, Anand said: “I have been a fan of Riteish and everything he has done but now I’m a fan of the person as well. What a wonderful man to work with and so much fun. Our chemistry was very natural and we were always laughing and joking and talking. I was so comfortable in his presence and he only and only encouraged me to do better. It’s so amazing to work with someone so experienced. I absolutely adore him.”

Anand’s appearance in the Dhamaal 4 trailer drew attention from audiences ahead of the film’s release. The song ‘Chatni’ from the film has also been released, featuring Anand in a prominent role.

Dhamaal 4 features an ensemble cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Devgn Films, and is a T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios production. Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film releases in cinemas on July 10, 2026.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Anjali Anand says she was “born dancing” for songs like Chutney from Dhamaal 4; calls it the “ultimate chatpata song”

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection

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