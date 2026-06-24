Actor Richa Chadha, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA India), and Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA) have donated a life-size mechanical elephant, Neela Prabha, to Shri Chayadevi Shri Shanaishwara Swamy Kshetra in Bengaluru. The elephant was unveiled by businessman and philanthropist Shri Dhayananda R, along with Renukeshwara MR, Chairman of Fabcare and Facade, temple officials, and devotees, at an inauguration ceremony that also featured a cultural performance and bhajans.

Richa Chadha steps forward for animal rights, along with PETA India, and CUPA; gifts life-size mechanical elephant to Shri Chayadevi Shri Shanaishwara Swamy Kshetra

The donation was facilitated by PETA India and CUPA in recognition of the temple’s decision to never own or hire live elephants. Neela Prabha marks the 28th robotic elephant donation facilitated by PETA India across India and the ninth in Karnataka.

Chadha said, “I am pleased to collaborate with PETA India in presenting Neela Prabha to Shri Chayadevi Shri Shanaishwara Swamy Kshetra, Bengaluru. This mechanical elephant will help preserve the temple’s age-old traditions while ensuring that real elephants are spared from captivity and can thrive in their natural surroundings. It is particularly meaningful for me to be associated with this initiative in Bangalore, a city known for its rich culture and heritage.”

Temple administrator Adityanan said, “Temples have long served as centres of spiritual guidance and social progress. The arrival of Neela Prabha demonstrates that cultural practices can evolve in ways that reflect kindness and responsibility. I am delighted to be part of this occasion and hope this initiative encourages more institutions to adopt compassionate practices that protect elephants from a lifetime of captivity.”

PETA India has noted that elephants in captivity are trained through the use of force and weapons, and that most captive elephants suffer from foot problems and leg wounds caused by prolonged chaining to concrete. They are frequently denied adequate food, water, and veterinary care.

Mechanical elephants stand three metres tall, weigh 500 kilograms, and are constructed from rubber, fibre, metal, mesh, foam, and steel. They run on five motors and are capable of moving their head, ears, eyes, trunk, and tail, and can spray water. Mounted on a wheelbase, they can be used in rituals and processions in the same manner as a live elephant.

Shri Chayadevi Shri Shanaishwara Swamy Kshetra is a well-known spiritual centre in Bengaluru dedicated to Lord Shani, drawing devotees from across Karnataka and beyond.

Also Read: Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal to launch New Zealand’s first Indian Film Festival; Girls Will Be Girls screening planned for June 2

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.