Actor and author Soha Ali Khan addressed her personal experience with perimenopause in the latest episode of her podcast All About Her, detailing a range of physical and emotional symptoms that led her to explore bioidentical hormone therapy. She was joined in the conversation by entrepreneur Maheep Kapoor and Dr. Rashmi Roy, founder of A Jay Hans and a specialist in bioidentical hormone therapy and age management.

Soha Ali Khan opens up about experiencing perimenopause on All About Her: “I suddenly put on weight, had acne and insomnia”

Khan spoke candidly about the changes she noticed in her body, saying, “I remember I came to you because I was experiencing symptoms of perimenopause. And for me, for example, there was an abdominal weight gain suddenly because I’ve weighed the same my whole entire life and then suddenly I put on a couple of kilos and it was that sort of abdominal fat retention that I’m told happens when your hormones go out of whack. There was dryness, there was acne. I mean I’ve never since I was a teenager had acne and then suddenly had breakouts on my jaw. One of the advantages of aging is that you don’t get acne. So, I was like what is going on? Insomnia, trouble falling asleep and then you go to sleep and you wake up at 3:00 am and your heart is beating fast and there’s anxiety and there’s loss of energy and you just feel like everything just sucks and how are you supposed to cope with it all? And that’s when I came to you and you told me about bioidentical hormone therapy.”

The episode brings together personal experience and expert perspective to examine the concept of pro-ageing, framed as a shift away from society’s focus on looking younger and towards longevity, wellness, and confidence at every stage of life. Dr. Roy, as a pioneer in bioidentical hormone therapy, offered clinical context to the discussion while Kapoor contributed her own candid reflections on navigating the ageing process as a woman in the public eye.

All About Her is hosted by Soha Ali Khan and is available to watch on YouTube. The show focuses on conversations with women across fields, covering health, wellness, culture, and personal experience with the aim of offering listeners perspectives that are both informative and grounded in lived reality.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Soha Ali Khan celebrate Saba Pataudi’s 50th birthday in intimate family bash

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