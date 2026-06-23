Anil Kapoor celebrated 43 years of Woh 7 Din with a heartfelt note, thanking Padmini Kolhapure, Naseeruddin Shah, Bapu, and his family for believing in him during the early days.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane as his 1983 film Woh 7 Din completed 43 years. Marking the occasion on social media, the actor shared an emotional note expressing gratitude to the people who played a key role in shaping his journey in the film industry. The film, directed by the late Bapu, is widely regarded as one of the projects that helped establish Anil Kapoor as a leading actor in Hindi cinema.

43 Years of Woh 7 Din: Anil Kapoor credits Padmini Kolhapure and Naseeruddin Shah for his breakthrough in heartfelt note

Anil Kapoor remembers the team behind Woh 7 Din

Sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram, Anil Kapoor reflected on how important Woh 7 Din remains in his life and career. He wrote, “43 years of Woh 7 Din. ❤️ Some films stay with you forever. For me, this will always be one of them.”

The actor specially thanked his co-stars Padmini Kolhapure and Naseeruddin Shah for supporting him during his early days in the industry. “I have said it earlier and I’ll always say it, that I am grateful to @padminikolhapure and @naseeruddin49. I always miss them a little extra when it comes to celebrating Woh 7 Din. If it wasn’t for them, I don’t think I’d be celebrating these 43 years today. They made a newcomer like me feel welcome and gave me the confidence I needed to connect with the audience,” he shared.

In his note, Anil also expressed gratitude towards director Bapu, writer K. Bhagyaraj, his father Surinder Kapoor, and brother Boney Kapoor for believing in him when he was still finding his footing in the industry. “A big thank you to the Great and Late #BapuSaab for also believing in me and directing me, #KBhagyaraj for writing such a beautiful story, and to my father #SurinderKapoor and my brother @boney.kapoor for believing in me and producing the film,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

The actor acknowledged that although he had appeared in a few films before Woh 7 Din, this was the project that truly gave him recognition.

“Before Woh 7 Din, I had done a few films, but this was the one that truly introduced me to all of you. It gave me my first real chance to be seen, to be accepted, and to begin this incredible journey. Forever grateful.”

The post quickly drew reactions from fans and members of the film fraternity. Actor Rahul Dev commented, “Sir.” Many fans also shared their memories of watching the film. One user wrote, “Great movie, Anil! I remember seeing it in the theater when I had barely become a teenager!”

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor is currently preparing for the release of Alpha, the first female-led action film from Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, with Anil playing a pivotal character. It is scheduled to release on July 3, 2026.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor to host Star Plus reality show India Ke Top 1%; new format to test logic, reasoning and decision-making skills

More Pages: Woh Saat Din Box Office Collection

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