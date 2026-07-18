The actress reveals that Bae’s journey as a journalist will take centre stage in S2 while promising stronger relationships, meaningful storytelling and plenty of surprises.

Ananya Panday has dropped exciting new details about Call Me Bae Season 2, giving fans a glimpse into what lies ahead for her beloved character. During a recent Zoom interaction with fans, the actress opened up about the upcoming season, revealing that while it will retain the fun, fashion and humour that made the first installment a hit, it will also dive much deeper into Bae’s personal and professional journey.

Ananya Panday teases Call Me Bae Season 2 with love triangles, deeper emotions and bigger drama: “There’s definitely more drama and more music”

Speaking about the new season, Ananya shared that Call Me Bae Season 2 will continue to blend entertainment with meaningful storytelling. “Call Me Bae is, of course, so much fun. It’s funny, everyone loves it and they love the fashion. But what I especially love about it is that there’s always some substance to it. We always end up talking about an important topic that we want to reach a wider audience.”

The actress also revealed that the upcoming chapter will bring more emotional complexity, especially when it comes to Bae’s relationships. “You’ll also see a lot of love triangles this season between Bae, Neel and Aggy. You’ll also see more of the behens and their bond.” Sharing how the protagonist has evolved since the first season, Ananya added that viewers will witness a more mature version of Bae as she navigates life and her career. “Now that everyone knows Bae so well, this season goes much deeper into her life and the changes she’s going through. She’s now a proper journalist, so you’ll get to see her relationships in a much deeper way along with all the drama that comes with them. There’s definitely more drama and more music this season.”

Apart from the romance and drama, Ananya also confirmed that the series will continue to address socially relevant themes, much like its debut season. While she refrained from revealing the exact subject, she shared that Call Me Bae Season 2 will once again spotlight an important movement, balancing its entertaining narrative with a meaningful message.

Created by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair, and directed by Colin D'Cunha, Call Me Bae is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment. The comedy-drama stars Ananya Panday in the lead role alongside Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur. The second season is also expected to introduce new faces, including Shruti Haasan.

With love triangles, stronger emotional arcs, more music and another socially relevant storyline, Call Me Bae Season 2 is shaping up to be a bigger and more dramatic outing, promising fans an entertaining continuation of Bae’s journey.

Also Read: Ananya Panday shares glimpses from Pitbull’s record-breaking London concert; see pics

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