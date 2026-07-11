Aamir Khan has reportedly embarked on a major new chapter in his personal life after marrying long-time partner Gauri Spratt. Along with beginning married life, the actor is now said to be creating a sprawling luxury residence in Mumbai that will bring together several members of his extended family under one roof.

Aamir Khan invests Rs 100 crore in dream luxury sky villa for entire family in Pali Hill

According to a report by the Free Press Journal, Aamir has invested more than Rs.100 crore in acquiring additional apartments as part of the redevelopment of Bella Vista and Marina Apartments, two residential buildings located in Mumbai's upscale Pali Hill neighbourhood. The existing buildings are currently undergoing redevelopment and will be replaced by new structures, which are expected to be completed in the near future.

Once construction is complete, Aamir reportedly plans to combine multiple apartments into a lavish sky villa designed to accommodate several generations of the Khan family. The residence is said to feature spacious common areas that will serve as gathering spaces for family celebrations and special occasions.

As per the report, one entire floor of the residence is being planned as a dedicated entertainment zone, while another floor has been reserved for Aamir's son, Junaid Khan. Aamir is expected to occupy two floors with his wife, Gauri Spratt, and Quinn, Gauri's son from her previous marriage.

The report further states that Aamir's mother, Zeenat Hussain, his sisters Nikhat Khan and Farhat Khan Dutta, as well as his former wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad, are also expected to have apartments within the same residential complex, allowing the family to stay close while maintaining separate living spaces.

Until the redevelopment project is completed, Aamir has reportedly shifted to a temporary residence at Wilnomona Apartments on Nargis Dutt Road in Pali Hill. Reports suggest that he is currently living there with Gauri Spratt, their children and other close family members before moving into the new home.

Earlier this month, on July 5, Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt in a private registered ceremony held at his Pali Hill residence. The intimate wedding was attended by close family members and friends, with their children from previous relationships also participating in the celebrations. The reported ₹100 crore residence is expected to mark the next phase of the actor's personal journey, with a home designed to keep his family connected under one roof.

Also Read : Aamir Khan’s Lalkaara to be produced by Excel Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films; Dangal and Nil Battey Sannata writers pen the script

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