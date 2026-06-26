Ananya Birla made a stylish appearance at the Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards 2026, where she not only took home the Most Stylish Business Leader award but also celebrated another milestone as Main Vaapas Aaunga received the Iconic Film of the Year honour. While the double win made headlines, it was her contemporary red carpet look that also caught attention for its effortless balance of elegance and modern styling.

Ananya Birla turns heads at Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards 2026 with Rs. 2.30 crore watch and chic pastel ensemble

For the evening, Ananya opted for a pastel-toned ensemble that combined classic tailoring with relaxed silhouettes. She anchored her look with a floor-length, open-front duster coat crafted in a soft baby pink bouclé-inspired tweed fabric. The textured outerwear featured subtle shimmer detailing, while gold-toned statement buttons on the cuffs added a refined finish to the overall look.

Keeping the layers underneath understated, Ananya paired the statement coat with a fitted white cropped tank top. The minimalist choice allowed the outerwear to remain the focal point while lending the outfit a clean and contemporary aesthetic. Instead of opting for a traditional red carpet silhouette, she introduced a casual edge with relaxed, high-waisted wide-leg blue denim, creating a balanced mix of structured elegance and everyday fashion.

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Her footwear complemented the colour palette without overpowering it. She completed the ensemble with pointed-toe olive green heels featuring gold metallic detailing, adding another subtle touch of sophistication.

Accessories played a key role in elevating the look. Around her neck was a layered pearl statement necklace adorned with cascading pastel pink gemstone drops, adding texture and colour to the outfit. She further accessorised with a statement diamond ring and one of the evening's most eye-catching luxury pieces—an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch. Fully set with flawless diamonds, the timepiece reportedly carries an estimated market value of $274,000 (approximately Rs. 2.30 crore), making it one of the standout accessories seen on the awards red carpet.

Ananya completed the look with effortless beauty styling. Her hair was worn in soft, centre-parted loose waves with subtle highlights, while her makeup remained fresh and neutral, allowing the pastel tones of the outfit and the statement jewellery to take centre stage.

By pairing polished tailoring with relaxed denim and high-end accessories, Ananya Birla showcased a contemporary take on red carpet dressing, striking a balance between understated elegance and statement luxury at the Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards 2026.

Also Read: Bollywood Hungama Style Icons and Awards 2026: Akshay Kumar to Shahid Kapoor to Ananya Panday to Ayushmann Khurrana, celebrities win big

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