Anand Raaj Anand ruled the charts in the late 90s and 2000s. After a sabbatical, he has made a comeback with Welcome To The Jungle. His much-loved song from Welcome (2007), ‘Ucha Lamba Kad’ was remixed as ‘Ucha Lamba Kad Forever’. He also delivered an original song in this film, ‘Deewane Hain’. He has sung both songs, which have added to their impact. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Anand Raaj Anand talked about working on the film and a lot more. He also shared his honest reaction after enjoying the film at the premiere. He admitted, “Film samaj aaye ya na aaye, mazaa toh bahut aa raha tha!”

EXCLUSIVE: Anand Raaj Anand reveals Feroz Khan helped him bag Welcome; opens up on Welcome To The Jungle’s ‘Ucha Lamba Kad Forever’: “Akshay Kumar instructed Vikram Montrose, ‘Original gaane ki soul kharaab nahin karni hai'”

‘Ucha Lamba Kad Forever’ is a recreated version and yet very similar to the original…

Vikram Montrose has recreated the song. Akshay sir categorically told him, ‘Original gaane ki soul kharaab nahin karni hai’. Accordingly, he tweaked the beats and composed it. I am very happy with the recreated version. He did not disturb the soul of the song. 95% of the song still has the original feel. Otherwise, in remixes, massive changes are made in antaras and mukhdas.

‘Deewane Hain’ has been quite loved and it's well-placed in the film as well…

It was a very difficult song to compose. There’s no romance or typical situation in it. The setting is that of a village, with everybody in a celebratory mood. Thankfully, the end product has come out very well.

Feroz Khan had acted in Welcome. Meanwhile, I had worked in his son Fardeen Khan’s film, Janasheen (2003). Feroz sir was the producer and director and he loved the songs of the movie. Meanwhile, I learned that Feroz sir was working with Anees Bazmee in Welcome. At that time, I really had the hunger and wanted more work; I have it even today, but then it was much more. So, I asked Feroz sir if he could introduce me to Anees. Feroz sir happily agreed and we both met. Anees sir told me that he was about to go on floors in the next 20 days and that he wanted 3 songs.

I still remember that day. It was 12 at midnight when Anees sir and his assistant Mayur came to meet me. We jammed until 2 or 2:30 am. In that span of time, we locked all the 3 songs – ‘Uuncha Lamba Kad’, ‘Kiya Kiya’ and ‘Honth Rasile’ (smiles).

And all three songs are popular even today…

Yes, I am so happy to know that even after 19 years, it's trending. ‘Kiya Kiya’ has 4 billion views while ‘Uuncha Lamba Kad’ secured 2 billion views. However, what happened is log kaan se toh sunte rahe lekin mujhe aankh se nahin dekh paaye. Some journalists get surprised when I tell them about the songs I have done. They are like ‘Oh, yeh gaana bhi aapka hai?’, ‘Woh gaana bhi aapka hai?’. And I wonder, ‘They have come to interview me. Can’t they research properly?’!

Yes, that was my first film, followed by Welcome To The Jungle. I am now also working on his next film, co-starring Vidya Balan. It is directed by Anees Bazmee.

There’s some connection I have with Akshay sir. We had fewer collaborations, but all those songs turned out to be super-hits. I read so many comments saying ‘Anand Raj Anand and Akshay Kumar have a fantastic collaboration’ and it's heartening. Kam kaam kiya lekin humne quality kaam kiya hai.

He’s known to be up at 4:00 am. Has he ever called you at that time?

(Laughs) Nahin, uski zaroorat padi nahin. Now, you can communicate through WhatsApp. Earlier, you had to compulsorily meet. Those were the days of cassettes, CDs and pen drives. Woh duniya alag thi. But I am very happy that mujhe dono duniya dekhne ka mauka mila.

Also Read: Welcome To The Jungle song ‘Ucha Lamba Kad Forever’ out: Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani groove to nostalgia-packed track

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