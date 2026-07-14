Actor Omi Vaidya, who is widely known for playing Chatur Ramalingam in 3 Idiots, has voiced concern over climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike. In a video shared on social media on Tuesday, July 14, the actor urged people to pay attention to Wangchuk's health and the issues surrounding his protest.

3 Idiots actor Omi Vaidya appeals for Sonam Wangchuk amid hunger strike: “I don’t want Phunsukh Wangdu to die”

Wangchuk, whose life inspired Aamir Khan's character Phunsukh Wangdu in 3 Idiots, has been on an indefinite fast at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET 2026 paper leak. According to reports, he has entered the 17th day of his hunger strike and has lost around 8 kg.

Omi Vaidya recalls the real-life inspiration behind Phunsukh Wangdu

Beginning his message, Omi introduced himself before reminding viewers that the much-loved 3 Idiots character was inspired by a real person.

"I don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die. Did you know that Phunsukh Wangdu from 3 Idiots is actually based on a real-life Ladakhi engineer, innovator, educator and reformer named Sonam Wangchuk? I've met this guy. He's a pretty interesting character."

The actor went on to describe Wangchuk as a humble and inspiring individual, encouraging people to learn more about his work and contributions.

"Whether you agree with him or not..."

Expressing concern over Wangchuk's health, Omi said he was worried about the activist's condition after days of fasting.

"Right now he is on a very long hunger strike. His blood sugar has gone down very much. I don't know if you've heard about this. I don't know if the media is reporting this. But this is a pretty important thing."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omi Vaidya (@omivaidya_official)

He urged people to look beyond political differences and understand the seriousness of the situation. "Whether you agree with him or not, I don't really want this guy to die," Omi said, asking viewers to take time to learn about the issues connected to the protest.

Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing protest

Sonam Wangchuk is currently on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. According to reports, the activist has completed 17 days of fasting and has lost around 8 kg during the protest.

His real-life work as an engineer, innovator and education reformer inspired the character of Phunsukh Wangdu in Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Omi Vaidya aka Chatur on becoming a director, “Wanted to be a director before I became an actor”

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