The AI integration will assist aspiring participants with registrations, preparation and interactive learning across Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to embrace artificial intelligence in a major way. According to a report by Variety India, Google India and Sony Pictures Networks India have entered into a collaboration to integrate Google Gemini into the iconic quiz show, making the AI chatbot an interactive knowledge companion for aspiring contestants and viewers.

Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati partners with Google Gemini to transform contestant experience

The collaboration marks a significant step in bringing AI-powered learning to one of Indian television's longest-running and most popular game shows. The integration will extend across Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, with Google Gemini becoming a part of the Kaun Banega Crorepati journey from the registration stage to contestants' preparation for the quiz.

As part of the initiative, users can already access step-by-step guidance on the Gemini app regarding the registration process, eligibility criteria and application requirements for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Registrations for the new season are currently open.

In the coming weeks, Google Gemini is also expected to introduce interactive challenges aimed at helping aspirants strengthen their general knowledge across a wide range of subjects. The feature is designed to make preparation more engaging by offering users an AI-powered learning companion as they get ready for the quiz show.

Speaking about the collaboration, Nachiket Pantvaidya, Chief Content Officer at Sony Pictures Networks India, told Variety India, "Through our collaboration with Google Gemini, we are bringing together the legacy of 'KBC' with the power of Google Gemini's Artificial Intelligence for households across India."

Kanika Kalra, Director of Marketing at Google India, also highlighted the educational aspect of the initiative, adding, "We hope to serve as an interactive knowledge companion for millions of households, giving viewers and aspirants an engaging, intuitive way to explore new topics, expand their preparation, and satisfy their quest for learning."

Over the years, Kaun Banega Crorepati has evolved beyond being just a quiz show, becoming a platform that celebrates knowledge and inspires learning among viewers across generations. With the introduction of Google Gemini, the makers appear to be taking another step towards enhancing audience engagement by combining the show's legacy with the capabilities of artificial intelligence.

While further details about the AI-powered features are expected to be unveiled closer to the show's premiere, the collaboration signals a new chapter for Kaun Banega Crorepati as it prepares to return with a technology-driven experience for contestants and viewers alike.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan bids emotional farewell to Kaun Banega Crorepati 17; says show has shaped one-third of his life

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