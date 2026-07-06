Filmmaker Aditya Dhar marked Ranveer Singh’s birthday with an emotional social media post, sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Along with the unseen photos, the director penned a heartfelt note praising the actor’s dedication, craft and the bond they built while working together on the two films.

Aditya Dhar drops heartfelt birthday post for Ranveer Singh; calls his Dhurandhar performance ‘one of the finest in Indian cinema’

Sharing the post on Instagram, Aditya reflected on his experience of directing Ranveer in the action dramas, describing the collaboration as one of the most memorable of his career. He penned, “Happy Birthday, Ranveer Singh. Some films stay with you forever. Dhurandhar will always be one of those films for me. Not just because of the story we told but because I got to witness something very few directors ever get to witness. I’ve always known you’re an extraordinary actor. But this journey made me fall in love with the artist you are and even more with the human being behind the artist.”

The filmmaker went on to recall several key sequences from the film that left a lasting impression on him and shared, “There were days on Dhurandhar that I knew I was witnessing something incredibly rare. The 26/11 sequence. The final tea shop scene. The Pathankot massacre. The pump house scene. The court exterior. Just to name a few. Take after take, scene after scene, you never once looked for the easy choice. Every emotion landed exactly where it needed to. Every silence had meaning. Every glance had intent. Every beat was pitch perfect.”

Praising Ranveer’s consistency, Aditya further wrote, “The consistency was almost impossible to comprehend. It genuinely felt like watching someone touched by divine grace. As though Maa Saraswati herself had placed her hand on your head and blessed you with every ounce of artistic brilliance she could. As a director, there are moments you spend your entire career hoping to experience. You gave me those moments again and again.”

He added, “I truly believe what you’ve done in Dhurandhar is one of the finest performances Indian cinema has ever seen. It isn’t just a performance, it is a force of nature. Fearless, towering and so complete that it disappears into the soul of the character. I have no doubt people will talk about this performance for years, perhaps generations to come. But what I’ll cherish even more is everything that happened between “Action” and “Cut.” The conversations. The shared conviction. The relentless pursuit of getting every single moment right.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Dhar (@adityadharfilms)



Concluding the note on a personal note, the filmmaker continued, “Somewhere along the way, you stopped being just my actor. You became my brother. Thank you for trusting me with your heart, your craft and your madness. Thank you for giving Dhurandhar every piece of yourself. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve created together. Love you always. Happy Birthday, brother.”

Released in December 2025, Dhurandhar emerged as one of the biggest cinematic successes of the year, with audiences and critics responding positively to its scale and performances. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which hit theatres in March 2026, continued the momentum and went on to achieve another record-breaking run at the box office, further cementing the franchise as one of the biggest successes in recent times.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh turns 40: Arjun Rampal calls Dhurandhar co-star “Sher” in heartfelt birthday wish BTS montage

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