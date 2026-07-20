Eleven years into his marriage with Arpita Khan, actor Aayush Sharma has learnt to shrug off the trolling that continues to follow their relationship.

Aayush Sharma says he still can’t call father-in-law Salim Khan ‘Dad’, opens up on marriage trolling

When Aayush married Arpita in 2014 at the age of 24, many assumed the union was a stepping stone to a Bollywood launch, given his connection to brother-in-law Salman Khan. More than a decade later, with two children and three films to his name, the actor said the narrative around his marriage has barely shifted, though it no longer affects him the way it once did.

On trolling and marrying into the Khan family

Speaking to Lallantop, Aayush said, “Initially, people’s comments about my intention behind marrying Arpita used to hurt me. But over the years, it has stopped bothering me. Arpita and I have completed 11 years of marriage. Our son is 10 and our daughter is six. In these 11 years, I have made only three films, none of which were blockbuster hits. There is no real connection between my career and my family.”

He added that reacting to such narratives would feel like disrespecting his marriage, and that he does not owe anyone an explanation for his relationship.

Jokes about PlayStations and PJs

The actor also recalled memes made about him and Arpita, including one that joked he had married her to get a PlayStation. Rather than take offence, Aayush said he found it funny and even considered posting a picture with the caption revealing he owned a PlayStation Pro.

He also shared a joke about speculation over a possible divorce due to his films underperforming. “The divorce won’t happen because my films didn’t work. It might happen because of my PJs,” he said, referring to his fondness for puns.

Describing himself as “a huge cartoon” who doesn’t take himself too seriously, Aayush said he enjoys cracking jokes and considers himself the comedian among his small circle of friends.

Still can’t call Salim Khan ‘Dad’

Aayush also spoke about his bond with Arpita’s family. While he calls Salman Khan “Bhai” like everyone else, he admitted he has never managed to call veteran screenwriter Salim Khan “Dad.”

“My relationship with him is different. Till date, I haven’t gathered the courage to call him ‘dad’. I admire him so much as a screenplay writer that my heart only wants to address him as ‘Salim Sahab’. He is a legendary man. Most of the time, he speaks and I just reply. I feel very strange calling him Dad or Papa. I am a huge fan of Deewar, Sholay and Zanjeer. My head is always bowed in front of him. I have never initiated a conversation with him. I see him in a different zone,” he said.

Also Read: Aayush Sharma shoots next action film in Varanasi; actor spotted with his mother at the city’s iconic ghats

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