Sonam Kapoor calls Alpha a refreshing change: “Cool to see girls at the centre of an action entertainer”

As the trailer of Yash Raj Films’ most-anticipated release Alpha took the internet by storm, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor was among the first from the film fraternity to extend her admiration and she did so with characteristic candour.

Sonam Kapoor calls Alpha a refreshing change: “Cool to see girls at the centre of an action entertainer”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sonam shared the official Alpha poster and wrote: “So cool to see a Bollywood film that puts girls at the centre of an action entertainer! High time this happened and honestly why should boys have all the fun doing action?! Alpha looks so cool and new! Loved the trailer.”

The sentiment resonated widely, reflecting what many in the industry have quietly acknowledged for years…that Hindi cinema’s most bankable genre had long awaited its female reckoning.

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles and marks a defining expansion of Yash Raj Films’ celebrated Spy Universe.

Sonam’s endorsement adds to a growing wave of support from within the industry, underscoring the cultural conversation Alpha has already ignited, even before its theatrical opening.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Alpha releases only in cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026.

Also Read: Karan Johar hails Alpha trailer; calls Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s spy thriller a ‘blockbuster’ in the making

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

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