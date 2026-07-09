The former couple reunites on the reality show, with Seema opening up about their bond, co-parenting, and what convinced her to participate.

Sohail Khan's stint on the reality show Alliance has taken an unexpected turn with the entry of his former wife and celebrity designer Seema Sajdeh as a wild card contestant. Hosted by actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu, the Amazon Prime Video reality series surprised viewers by bringing the former couple together on screen, adding a fresh layer of intrigue to the competition.

Sohail Khan takes responsibility for divorce as ex-wife Seema Sajdeh joins Alliance as wild card contestant; says, “I take the onus and the responsibility”

Sohail and Seema, who were married for over two decades before parting ways, continue to share a cordial relationship while co-parenting their sons, Nirvan and Yohan. Their equation has often been appreciated by fans, including during their appearances on The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Their camaraderie was once again evident as Seema entered Alliance.

During the episode, host Kunal Kemmu asked Sohail about his feelings on seeing Seema join the show. Responding candidly, the actor said, “It feels lovely. I have lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years. Let me admit on national television that if there was any mistake between us, I take the onus and the responsibility."

Ahead of the show's premiere, Seema Sajdeh also spoke to India Today about her decision to participate in Alliance alongside Sohail. Explaining what drew her to the reality series, she said, "I liked the format of the show. It's a very clean show. It's all about the games, and it looks fun."

Sharing details about their conversation before entering the show, Seema added, "I think we just talked about having fun and being ourselves. And the last thing he said to me was, 'Don't get bullied.' So I said, 'Okay, you are there.' So there's a little comfort in that”.

Speaking about their enduring bond despite their separation, Seema remarked, "We are Nirvan and Yohan's parents. Our alliance is well-established. Like it or not, we are an alliance. Now, for the sake of the game, if that changes, I'll be very shocked. That will take me by surprise," she said.

She also revealed how their sons reacted to the news of both parents appearing on the same show. "My older one said to me, 'Don't you dare discuss me with anybody on the show, including Papa.' I said, 'Why would I talk about you? Everything is not about you,'" she said. And her younger one, she revealed, was quite excited about having both his parents on the show and even shared his opinions like, "You have to do this, and you have to wear this."

Interestingly, Seema also disclosed that even her close friends from The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives were unaware of her participation in Alliance, making her entry one of the biggest surprises of the season.

Also Read: Photos: Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and others snapped at the inauguration of World Padel League Season 3

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