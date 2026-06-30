Actor Manoj Bajpayee has spoken about his co-star Abhay Verma, with whom he shared screen space in The Family Man, saying he sees the same potential in the young actor that he once recognised in Hrithik Roshan.

Manoj Bajpayee hails Abhay Verma’s star potential, compares him to Hrithik Roshan: “I have a gift of gauging talent”

Speaking about Verma, Bajpayee said, “I met Abhay before The Family Man. I have a gift of gauging if a person is going to go somewhere. Bhagwaan ne aisa diya hai kuch. I had a similar feeling about Kartik Aaryan and Hrithik. I vividly remember Hrithik was shooting for Fiza. The film also featured my wife, Shabana. I was shooting nearby when Pradeep Guha and Khalid (Mohamed) asked me to watch one of Hrithik’s takes. The moment I saw him perform, I knew he was going to be a superstar. The rest is history.”

Bajpayee added that meeting Verma gave him a similar instinct, saying he believes the actor has the talent, dedication and screen presence to build an equally notable career in the industry. The remark comes from one of the senior actors in Indian cinema, known for his own body of work across film and streaming projects.

Verma has steadily built a reputation through his choice of roles since his appearance in The Family Man. His upcoming slate includes Operation Safed Sagar, in which he plays Kargil war veteran RS Dhaliwal alongside Jimmy Shergill, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi. He will also appear in Shah Rukh Khan’s King, alongside JC and Laikey Laika.

Also Read: Akshay Oberoi on sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee: “It feels incredibly surreal”

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