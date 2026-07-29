The actress shared an emotional note on Instagram, pledging to highlight relief initiatives as Assam continues to battle one of its worst flood crises.

Alia Bhatt urges fans to support Assam flood relief; says “It happens every year and it still catches us off guard”

Alia Bhatt has joined several members of the entertainment industry in raising awareness about the ongoing flood crisis in Assam. The actress took to Instagram Stories to express concern over the devastation caused by the floods and appealed to her followers to come forward and support those affected.

Alia Bhatt urges fans to support Assam flood relief; says “It happens every year and it still catches us off guard”

In her note, Alia highlighted the scale of the humanitarian crisis, pointing out the loss of lives, widespread displacement, and the destruction faced by thousands of families. She also stressed the need for both immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation efforts. She wrote, “Right now, floods are affecting so many parts of our country with Assam being among the hardest hit, facing an incredibly challenging time. More than 60 lives have been lost. Lakhs of people have been displaced. Entire families have lost their homes, their land, their livestock... and for some, even the people they love. It happens every year and it still catches us off guard.”

The actress further revealed that she would be using her platform to share information about organizations involved in relief work on the ground and encouraged people to contribute in whatever way they could. The note also added, “Assam needs immediate relief right now, and it'll need support for the long road to recovery. If you've been wondering how you can help, I'll be sharing a few ways we can support relief efforts over the next few days, through organisations working on the ground. #CircleOfHope.”

Alia is among several celebrities who have spoken about the situation in Assam, with many taking to social media to amplify relief efforts and encourage donations. As rescue and rehabilitation operations continue, public figures have been using their platforms to draw attention to the needs of those affected by the disaster.

Every year, seasonal flooding impacts large parts of Assam, leading to significant damage to homes, agricultural land, and public infrastructure. This year's floods have once again displaced lakhs of residents, prompting relief agencies and volunteers to intensify rescue and support operations across the state.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in YRF's spy thriller Alpha, alongside Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is currently slated for a theatrical release in January 2027.

With her latest appeal, Alia Bhatt has urged her followers to look beyond social media and contribute towards relief efforts, while emphasizing that communities affected by the Assam floods will require sustained support even after the immediate crisis subsides.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt delivers emotional speech at Akansha Ranjan and Sharan Sharma’s wedding; watch

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