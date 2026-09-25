Govinda has been in the spotlight over reports surrounding his personal life and his reportedly troubled relationship with wife Sunita Ahuja. Amid rumours of an alleged affair with his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, the actor recently visited the much-photographed Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with Komal. Sunita had also visited the pandal earlier that day, arriving alone. Amid the ongoing speculation, actor Anupam Kher has now shared his thoughts on Govinda and advised him to ensure that his personal life and habits do not overshadow his professional journey.

Anupam Kher advises Govinda amid rumoured affair: “Don’t allow your personal life or habits to overshadow your entire life”

Anupam Kher advises Govinda

In an interview with Faridoon Shahryar, Anupam Kher spoke about his equation with Govinda and praised his abilities as an actor. He said, “I am very fond of Govinda. I think he is one of the finest actors that I have worked with. I have done 10-12 films with him. Improvisation, acting, dance – no one can compete with him. But you should not allow your personal life or your habits to overshadow your entire life.”

Anupam also addressed the attention surrounding Govinda’s personal life and the rumours involving Komal. However, he clarified that he did not want to pass judgment on the actor. He said, “I am no one to pass a judgment on him. He knows his life better, and he can deal with it. I called him once and he said he will call me back. I wanted to tell him, this too shall pass.”

The veteran actor further said that everyone goes through difficult phases in life. According to him, Govinda has “gotten bogged down by his surroundings, by his life,” but has not given up. Anupam added, “I don’t think the problem is that he doesn’t know how to market himself. I think he has gotten bogged down by his surroundings, by his life, but he hasn’t given up yet, so there is hope. I pray that he bounces back and does much more work than he is doing.”

Kashmera Shah reacts to Govinda’s pandal visit

Meanwhile, Govinda’s nephew Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah also reacted to his visit to the pandal with Komal. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture along with a cryptic note that read, “I can't believe that people are glamorising and posting about ‘a mystery woman'. Stop glorifying homebreakers and stop idolising men who leave their devoted wives for younger, ambitious girls. Disgusting. Expect more sanity and more morality from our people. Please stop this madness.”

Although Kashmera did not mention anyone by name, her post led to speculation that she was expressing support for Sunita. The post came hours after Govinda was photographed at the pandal with Komal.

Sunita Ahuja shares her reaction

Sunita also addressed the situation while speaking to the paparazzi. She said, “Insaano ko jitna bhi pyaar do faida nahi hai, dhoka hi dete hai. Inko (pets) pyaar karo hamesha chipke rehte hai. Winter mujhe hamesha chhodhne aata hai. Insaano se achche toh janwar hote hai (No matter how much love you give humans, it's of no use; they betray you. Love them (pets), they always cling to you. My dog always comes to drop me. Animals are better than humans).”

She further added, “Janwaron se pyaar karo, insaano se nahi. Dhokebaaz hote hai insaan (Love animals, not humans. Humans are cheaters).”

Also Read: Anupam Kher receives commendation from Georgia governor for contributions to cinema, education and arts: “I will cherish this moment”

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