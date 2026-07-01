With just days left for the release of Alpha, Alia Bhatt has heightened excitement for the upcoming action thriller by sharing a high-intensity workout video while announcing that advance bookings for the film are officially open.

Alia Bhatt powers up Alpha hype with intense workout video, announces advance bookings; watch

Taking to social media, the actress posted a glimpse of her morning fitness routine, featuring an intense mix of boxing drills, strength training, and functional exercises. Dressed in workout gear, Alia showcased her dedication to preparing for the action-packed role, giving fans a taste of the energy associated with her character in the film.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “αlpha morning routine with fire & rage… advanced booking open now!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by αlia bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

The workout clip has quickly caught the attention of fans, with many praising Alia's commitment to fitness. Adding to the excitement, the background music used in the video is believed to be from Alpha, further building anticipation for the film's release.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the first female-led installment in the YRF Spy Universe. The action thriller stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead, while Bobby Deol takes on the role of the antagonist. The film also features Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role and is expected to include special appearances from other characters within the expanding spy universe.

Meanwhile, the film has also been making headlines after receiving a UA 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. According to reports, the censor board suggested several edits before granting certification. These reportedly include muting certain expletives and trimming or modifying a few violent sequences, including stabbing-related scenes.

With advance bookings now underway and promotional buzz continuing to grow, Alpha is all set to arrive in theatres on July 3, marking another major addition to the YRF Spy Universe.

Also Read : Prabhas calls Alpha trailer “amazing and promising”; Alia Bhatt REACTS!

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.