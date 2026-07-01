With Alpha just days away from its theatrical release, Alia Bhatt received a special shout-out from Prabhas on social media. The actor praised the trailer of the upcoming spy thriller and extended his best wishes to Alia and the team. While the exchange delighted fans of both stars, it also reignited speculation surrounding reports that Alia could join the cast of Kalki 2898 AD 2.

Prabhas calls Alpha trailer “amazing and promising”; Alia Bhatt REACTS!

Although there has been no official confirmation regarding Alia Bhatt's reported involvement in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas' supportive message has prompted social media users to wonder if it could be hinting at a future collaboration.

Prabhas wishes the Alpha team

Taking to his Instagram Story, Prabhas praised the film's trailer and wished the team ahead of its release.

He wrote, "Alpha trailer looks amazing and promising. Wishing the best to Alia, YRF, and the entire team for July 3."

Alia was quick to acknowledge the gesture. Reposting Prabhas' Story on her Instagram account, she responded, "Thank you thank you thank you so much (sic)."

Soon after, several fans began linking the interaction to the ongoing rumours that Alia may play a key role in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. However, neither the makers nor the actors have confirmed those reports.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha has witnessed multiple release date changes before finally locking July 3, 2026, for its theatrical release. While the teaser and trailer have received mixed reactions online, the film remains one of the most anticipated entries in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. Alia and co-star Sharvari have been actively promoting the film across several cities.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt joins Prabhas starrer Prabhas starrer Kalki 2: Report

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