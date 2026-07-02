The actor is reportedly set to expand his presence in regional cinema with a multilingual period action drama and is expected to begin shooting in September.

Actor Akshay Oberoi appears to be strengthening his foothold in South Indian cinema. After generating buzz with his first look from Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups, the actor has reportedly signed another ambitious multilingual project that is expected to go on floors in September.

After Toxic, Akshay Oberoi bags another big-ticket South action fantasy film: Sources

According to industry sources, Akshay has come on board a large-scale fantasy action drama that is being mounted on a grand canvas. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, the film is said to feature an ensemble cast comprising actors from multiple film industries and is being planned as a multilingual release aimed at audiences across the country.

The latest development comes at a time when anticipation is building around Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups, which marks Akshay's Kannada cinema debut. His first look from the film received considerable attention on social media, introducing him to a wider South Indian audience and reportedly leading to several new opportunities across regional industries.

A source close to the development shared that the response to Akshay's casting in Toxic played a key role in opening new doors for the actor. "The response to Akshay's look and casting in Toxic was noticed by many filmmakers. There has been a growing interest in bringing him into larger South-led projects because he fits naturally into stories that require both intensity and screen presence. Over the past few months, he has heard several scripts, but one particular project stood out. It's a period action film mounted on a large scale, and discussions have progressed positively. Preparations will begin soon and the film is expected to go on floors by September," the source revealed.

The source further added that Akshay is looking forward to exploring more opportunities across South Indian cinema and is keen to work in different languages and genres as he expands his filmography.

Meanwhile, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups marks the return of Yash to the big screen after the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the much-awaited action entertainer is scheduled to hit theatres on August 26 and has already generated significant interest among fans.

With another large-scale South project reportedly in the pipeline, Akshay Oberoi seems poised to further establish his presence in multilingual cinema while continuing to diversify his body of work across industries.

Also Read: Akshay Oberoi on sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee: “It feels incredibly surreal”

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