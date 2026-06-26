Akshay Kumar rewinds the clock, soars into action mode with a brilliant helicopter stunt in Welcome To The Jungle whilst mixing up laughs and stunts!

Akshay Kumar turns back the clock with helicopter stunt in Welcome To The Jungle; proves why he’ll always be Bollywood’s original Khiladi

There are action heroes, and then there's one above them all - Akshay Kumar. Three decades into his career, the actor continues to remind audiences why he earned the title of Bollywood's original Khiladi. Welcome To The Jungle has one of the film’s highlights as Kumar pulls off a breakneck helicopter action sequence which brings out equal parts cheers and nostalgia from viewers.

Akshay Kumar turns back the clock with helicopter stunt in Welcome To The Jungle; proves why he’ll always be Bollywood’s original Khiladi

The sequence is reminiscent of the time when Akshay had made a name for himself with physically challenging stunts, long before the advent of CGI. His seamless screen presence in the airborne action set-piece has emerged as one of the talking points among early viewers, who have described it as a reminder of the actor’s signature action style.

What's striking is the ease with which Kumar switches gears. One moment, he's hanging off a helicopter in a pulse-pounding sequence; the next, he's drawing laughs with his trademark comic timing. It's a balance few actors have mastered over the years, and Welcome To The Jungle plays to that strength. The film allows him to be both the fearless action star and the comic performer who has fronted some of Hindi cinema's most loved entertainers.

Social media has echoed the sentiment, with fans celebrating the return of “OG Akshay” and calling it a throwback to the films that established him as the industry's most dependable action-comedy star. Many have said that seeing him do action with the same conviction and then slide into slapstick comedy is like watching the Akshay Kumar that they grew up with.

Kumar’s physical agility and commitment to action is intact even after 30+ years in the industry. The helicopter sequence isn’t just an adrenaline rush inside the film, it underscores a bigger point. Some stars evolve with time, Akshay Kumar continues to redefine what longevity looks like. Whether he’s pulling off daring action or anchoring outrageous comedy, Welcome To The Jungle is yet another reminder that the Khiladi hasn’t lost his touch.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film brings together a formidable ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer Ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali.

An Ahmed Khan entertainer, Welcome To The Jungle is presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang. The film is a Base Industries Group Production, produced by Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali, and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah.

The film released in cinemas worldwide on 26th June 2026.

Also Read: Forget post-credit scenes! Welcome To The Jungle surprises audiences with a post-intermission-slate sequence featuring Akshay Kumar

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