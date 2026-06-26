Thanks to the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it has now become common for viewers to not leave their seats once the end credits begin. Instead, audiences are expected to stay glued to the screen, waiting for a scene that appears after the credits roll. The post-credit scene trend has caught on in a big way and even Hindi filmmakers have tried their hand at it. However, the recently released Welcome To The Jungle goes a step further. The film features a sequence that appears immediately after the intermission slate.

Forget post-credit scenes! Welcome To The Jungle surprises audiences with a post-intermission-slate sequence featuring Akshay Kumar

In Welcome To The Jungle, the word ‘Intermission’ appears on screen and is immediately followed by Akshay Kumar addressing the audience with popcorn in his hand. In a hilarious moment, he says that they had shot a portion for the film but didn’t know where exactly to place it. Hence, they decided to screen it after the interval slate! This is then followed by the song ‘Kyun’, featuring Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani.

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “It’s an experiment which seems to have worked. The paid previews of the film took place yesterday, June 25, from 7:30 pm onwards, and the response to this initiative has been positive. It led to a lot of laughter. Many viewers, who had got up to rush to the washroom or grab snacks, immediately sat down on hearing Akshay Kumar’s message. They enjoyed the visuals of the song and then stepped out.”

The trade source continued, “It seems like cinemas were also instructed by the distributors not to switch on the lights when the interval slate appears on screen and also while ‘Kyun’ plays. As a result, the surprise was preserved and audiences got to experience the sequence the way the makers intended.”

Besides Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani, Welcome To The Jungle also stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan, Late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, Bhagya Bhanushali.

Also Read: Welcome To The Jungle’s epic MAHABHARAT connection: 4 actors from B R Chopra’s iconic show appear in Akshay Kumar’s comic caper, along with Dara Singh’s son Vindu Dara Singh

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