Jimmy Shergill reveals he COMPLETELY gave up his phone while shooting Operation Safed Sagar; urges everyone to try a digital detox: “You will also NOT miss your phone”

Actors Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi, director Oni Sen, producers Sanjay Routray, Sarita Patil and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar, executive producers Abhijeet Singh Parmar (also the writer) and Kushal Srivastava, and Monika Shergill and Tanya Bami of Netflix attended the trailer launch of Operation Safed Sagar in Mumbai. The launch was memorable for many reasons. To begin with, several real-life personalities connected with the story, including Group Captain Amit Gupta, Group Captain Alok Chaudhry, Group Captain Tarun Kumar Singha, former Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, and Alka Ahuja, wife of the late Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, were felicitated.

Jimmy Shergill reveals he COMPLETELY gave up his phone while shooting Operation Safed Sagar; urges everyone to try a digital detox: “You will also NOT miss your phone”

During the Q-and-A session with the media, Jimmy Shergill was asked about going on a digital detox while playing the role. The journalist even heard that Jimmy used a basic feature phone from Nokia while shooting the series.

Jimmy Shergill revealed, “Main waise bhi bahut khush hota hoon jab mere paas phone nahin hota hai (laughs). So, I was very happy. Haan, mera staff dikkat mein aa gaya tha! They were a bit hassled.”

He clarified, “I didn’t even carry the old Nokia phone. Main phone bhi chod ke aa jaata tha. I used to get a lot of peace and whenever I would be free, I would take a nap.”

Jimmy Shergill added, “I never missed my phone. All of you will also not miss it if you try to give it up. I think we lived much better in those times. That’s what I believe in.”

The event ended with an explosive answer from Jimmy Shergill, where he remarked that the youth today is not interested in joining the Armed Forces. He thundered, “If I talk about my time and especially those who were in public schools, 99.99% of us wanted to join the armed forces. I had scored over 90%, yet I still fell short of the cut-off marks. Therefore, even though I had applied, I didn't qualify. There was so much competition. In today's day and age, it seems like no one is interested. Sabko filmein karni hai. Everyone has been handed a phone and they are encouraged to (shoot Reels). Har aadmi bas filmein hi bana raha hai. Toh desh ke liye kaun ladega bhai? Ya apne andar hi ladte rahoge?”

Operation Safed Sagar releases on Netflix on August 7.

Also Read: Operation Safed Sagar trailer launch: Siddharth CRIES as martyr’s wife says, “At least, I have an image of Ajay Ahuja now”; then raises laughs while talking about hand injury: “Old age bolte hai isko!”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.