The actress continues to balance performance-driven roles with new professional avenues while preparing for multiple high-profile projects.

Chitrangda Singh has long maintained a selective approach to signing films, choosing projects based on their stories and characters rather than the number of releases. As the actress gears up for her upcoming film Maatrubhumi - a much-discussed project alongside Salman Khan, her current slate reflects a mix of performance-oriented and mainstream cinema.

Chitrangda Singh says yes to selective projects; mark a busy new phase

Over the years, Chitrangda has built a filmography that spans different genres, featuring titles such as Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Yeh Saali Zindagi, Bob Biswas and Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders. Instead of taking on multiple projects every year, the actress has consistently opted for films that offer distinct roles and narratives.

Her upcoming projects indicate another active phase in her career. While Maatrubhumi is among her most anticipated releases, audiences are also looking forward to seeing her share screen space with Salman Khan. The pairing has already generated curiosity, with more details about the film expected in the coming months.

Beyond acting, Chitrangda has also been expanding her professional portfolio. In recent months, she has hosted conversations on platforms such as The Rockford Circle and Falcons of Majlis, interacting with entrepreneurs, founders and business leaders from India and the UAE. These engagements have added another dimension to her career outside films and streaming projects.

Despite exploring newer avenues, cinema continues to remain her primary focus. Industry observers note that Chitrangda has maintained a consistent preference for roles that allow her to explore different genres, whether in theatrical releases or digital projects. Her choices over the years have included dramas, thrillers and commercial entertainers, reflecting a willingness to work across varied formats.

The actress has also ventured into production, further broadening her involvement in the entertainment industry. While she has diversified her work, her approach to selecting film projects has remained largely unchanged.

With Maatrubhumi in the pipeline and another high-profile film alongside Salman Khan on the horizon, Chitrangda Singh is set for a busy period professionally. As she continues to take on projects across cinema and other platforms, her focus appears to remain on choosing stories and opportunities that align with her creative interests rather than pursuing a high volume of releases.

Also Read: Photos: Chitrangda Singh, Huma Qureshi turn heads in black at Crafting Bharat Awards

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