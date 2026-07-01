Akshay Kumar bows in gratitude to Farida Jalal and Kiran Kumar after Welcome To The Jungle release: “Thank you is very small”

Days after Welcome To The Jungle hit theatres, Akshay Kumar took to social media to express his gratitude towards veteran actors Farida Jalal and Kiran Kumar, acknowledging their contribution to the film and thanking them for their blessings. The actor shared a heartwarming picture featuring himself with the two senior actors, accompanied by an emotional note that quickly resonated with fans.

Akshay Kumar bows in gratitude to Farida Jalal and Kiran Kumar after Welcome To The Jungle release: “Thank you is very small”

Released on June 26, 2026, Welcome To The Jungle has emerged as one of the biggest Hindi film releases of the year. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala, the comedy entertainer has already crossed the Rs 100 crores mark at the worldwide box office.

Akshay Kumar pens an emotional note

Sharing the photograph on Instagram, Akshay reflected on what the moment meant to him and expressed his appreciation for everyone associated with the film, while paying special tribute to Farida Jalal and Kiran Kumar.

He wrote, "If a picture is worth a thousand words, this one for me is worth millions. Badi bi sahi keh rahi hai… THANK YOU is very small in front of what I feel right now. While I am indebted to every single soul connected to Welcome to the Jungle, I bow down in gratitude to seniors like Farida ji and Kiran Sir. It must be their blessings which is seeing our film get such unimaginable love from all of you. Love you all from the whole team of Welcome To The Jungle. Jai Mahakal 🙌."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The post received an outpouring of love from fans and members of the film's cast.

Actor Vidhu Singh also reacted in the comments section, writing, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️absolutely bhai the dedication and commitment by them and everyone made this one of the best films ever!"

A successful return for the Welcome franchise

Welcome To The Jungle is the third instalment in the popular Welcome franchise. The film revolves around a corrupt politician who attempts to hide Rs 2,000 crores of black money by financing what he believes will become the biggest box office disaster ever made. To execute his plan, he assembles a mismatched group of struggling actors, unconventional filmmakers and local gangsters to shoot a fake military action film deep inside a jungle.

However, the story takes an unexpected turn when a real terrorist organisation mistakes the film crew for an elite military unit, forcing the unlikely group into an actual survival mission.

The film features one of the biggest ensemble casts in recent Bollywood history, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav, among several others.

Following its successful theatrical run, Welcome To The Jungle is expected to make its digital debut around mid to late August 2026 on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Welcome To The Jungle box office has a loud message: Never underestimate Akshay Kumar in comedy

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