Actor Akansha Ranjan has shared new pictures from her cocktail night, giving fans a closer look at her Manish Malhotra ensemble. Even after the wedding festivities wrapped up, Akansha continued to draw attention with the pictures, which offered a more detailed view of the outfit than what had previously been seen. She opted for a blush-pink, crystal-encrusted lehenga that combined traditional bridal elements with a contemporary silhouette, marking it out as one of the season’s more talked-about bridal looks.

Akansha Ranjan stuns in Manish Malhotra crystal lehenga, shares photos from cocktail night

Outfit details

The ensemble featured a sculpted, embellished blouse paired with a figure-hugging mermaid skirt, both intricately hand-embroidered with crystals that caught the light from every angle. The craftsmanship extended across both pieces, with the embroidery work adding texture and dimension to the otherwise pale, blush-toned palette. A sheer blush drape was wrapped around the neck and cascaded over one shoulder, replacing the conventional dupatta with a more fashion-forward silhouette. The choice of drape over a traditional dupatta gave the look a lighter, more contemporary finish while still keeping it rooted in bridal tradition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanchi🌞 (@akansharanjan)

Styling details

Akansha completed the look with a statement diamond ear cuff, sculptural hand jewellery, and matching rings and earrings, all of which added brilliance to the outfit without overwhelming it. The jewellery was kept minimal in placement but maximal in sparkle, allowing the crystal embroidery on the lehenga to remain the focal point. Her beauty look featured soft, voluminous waves, luminous skin, rosy-toned makeup, softly defined eyes, and glossy nude lips, rounding off a fresh, romantic aesthetic that complemented the shimmering ensemble.

A modern take on bridal fashion

The Manish Malhotra creation highlighted Akansha’s preference for a contemporary bridal silhouette while retaining traditional craftsmanship. Between the reworked drape, the sculpted blouse, and the mermaid-cut skirt, the outfit balanced classic bridal detailing with a more modern shape, allowing the intricate embroidery and design work to take centre stage in the pictures she shared from the celebration.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt delivers emotional speech at Akansha Ranjan and Sharan Sharma’s wedding; watch

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