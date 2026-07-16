The National Indian Film Festival of Australia (NIFFA) concluded its 2026 edition with grand closing ceremonies held across Brisbane and the Gold Coast, marking another successful chapter in its journey as one of the largest showcases of Indian cinema outside India. Bringing together filmmakers, industry professionals and cinema enthusiasts from both nations, the festival celebrated storytelling while strengthening cultural and creative ties between India and Australia.

Anupam Kher, Anubhav Sinha among top honourees as NIFFA 2026 concludes

Among the biggest winners, Jeejivisha Kale's Marathi drama Tighee (Motherhood) secured the Best Indie Feature award, while Ankur Arun Kakatkar's Mumbai-based romance Courage was named Best International Indie Feature. Chintan Kamlesh Parekh's documentary Gottipua: Beyond Borders, which premiered globally at the festival, won Best Documentary. Meanwhile, Khwabeeda, directed by Beybaar and Vishal Tiwari, received the Best Short Film honour in association with Pocket Films.

Adding to the significance of the awards, the producers of both winning feature films are graduates of Australian film schools, reflecting the growing influence of Australia-trained filmmakers in India's independent cinema landscape.

The festival also recognised several notable personalities from the Indian film industry. Veteran actor Anupam Kher was presented with the Indian International Cinema Icon Award, while filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Leena Yadav received the prestigious Nishtha Awards. Trade analyst Komal Nahta was honoured with the Vimarsh Samman.

NIFFA 2026 expanded its reach more than ever before, covering over 13 Australian cities through more than 200 screenings, workshops, masterclasses, red-carpet events and special presentations. More than 32 films in 15 Indian languages were showcased across metropolitan centres, regional towns and outback locations.

Festival Director Anupam Sharma reflected on the event's growing impact, saying, "In a short time NIFFA became something bigger - a national platform where cinema, culture, community and commerce between India and Australia meet in real time. This is very important in the current environment of anti-immigration and pro-monocultural narratives being attempted."

Queensland politician Hon John-Paul Langbroek MP also praised the initiative, stating, "Festivals such as NIFFA play an important role in connecting communities, celebrating cultural exchange and showcasing the power of storytelling to bring people together... we are delighted to host a festival that strengthens the cultural and creative ties between Australia and India."

The festival also announced a three-year partnership with Destination NSW and a two-year collaboration with the Northern Territory, paving the way for greater discussions around filming opportunities, co-productions and creative partnerships between India and Australia. With strong backing from government bodies and film organisations in both countries, NIFFA 2026 once again highlighted cinema's ability to foster cultural understanding and deepen international collaboration.

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