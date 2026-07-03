It’s the season of comedies. After Pati Patni Aur Woh, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Welcome To The Jungle, it’s now for Dhamaal 4 to try its luck at the box office. The makers completed the censor process before time and in this article, Bollywood Hungama will exclusively focus on the cuts given to the film.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors ‘obscene’ hand gestures in 2 places, replaces ‘obscene’ words in 7 places in Dhamaal 4

Dhamaal 4 was passed with a U/A 13+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, the film had to go through certain modifications. The scenes featuring ‘obscene’ hand gestures were suitably modified and replaced in two places.

Secondly, ‘obscene’ words were asked to be replaced in seven places in the film. On the positive side, no scene has been cut at any point in the film.

Once these changes were made, the makers of Dhamaal 4 were handed over the censor certificate on July 2. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 143.00 minutes. In other words, Dhamaal 4 is 2 hours and 23 minutes long.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 brings back the franchise’s core cast, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The ensemble cast also features Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan, adding new faces to the comedy series.

Dhamaal 4 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Devgn Films and is a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. It is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Dhamaal 4 releases in cinemas on July 10.

Also Read: Sanjeeda Shaikh calls Adi-Manav the ‘Ultimate dynamic duo’ as she joins their crazy adventure in Dhamaal 4

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection

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