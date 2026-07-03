The actress balances a critically appreciated OTT outing with her return to television, showcasing two contrasting facets of her career.

Karisma Kapoor shares rainbow selfie with message of positivity as Brown wins praise and India’s Best Dancer keeps her in the spotlight

Karisma Kapoor is currently enjoying a successful phase in her career, with her latest projects receiving attention across both the OTT and television space. Amid the positive response to her recent work, the actress took to social media to share a serene selfie featuring a rainbow in the background, accompanied by the caption, “Somewhere over the rainbow #positivity.”

Karisma Kapoor shares rainbow selfie with message of positivity as Brown wins praise and India’s Best Dancer keeps her in the spotlight

The post quickly caught the attention of fans, with many appreciating the actor's optimistic outlook. It also comes at a time when Karisma is making headlines for two projects that highlight different aspects of her screen persona.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)



On the digital front, Karisma has been earning appreciation for her performance in Brown, where she essays the role of Rita Brown. The crime drama presents the actress in a layered and emotionally driven role, marking a departure from the glamorous characters she has often portrayed on screen. Her performance has been noted for its restraint and intensity, adding another dimension to her extensive body of work.

At the same time, Karisma has returned to television as part of India’s Best Dancer Season 5, reconnecting with audiences in a completely different setting. The dance reality show celebrates performance, entertainment and star power, allowing viewers to once again witness the charm and screen presence that made her one of Bollywood's most popular leading ladies. Her appearances on the show have also sparked nostalgia among fans who continue to associate the actress with several memorable songs and dance performances from the 1990s and early 2000s.

The contrast between Brown and India’s Best Dancer Season 5 reflects the range Karisma continues to explore decades after making her debut. While one project sees her taking on a serious, character-driven role, the other celebrates her enduring appeal as a performer and entertainer.

Over the years, Karisma Kapoor has built a filmography that spans commercial blockbusters, family dramas, romantic entertainers and now streaming content. Her willingness to explore different mediums and genres has helped her remain relevant across generations of audiences.

With Brown continuing to receive positive feedback and India’s Best Dancer Season 5 bringing her back to television screens every week, Karisma Kapoor is once again demonstrating her versatility as an actor while staying connected with fans through both her work and social media presence.

Also Read: Abhinay Deo reveals why he wanted to break glamorous image of Karisma Kapoor in Brown: “Wanted to give the audience something entirely new to look at”

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