The 72nd National Film Awards were announced a few hours ago and, as expected, the winners soon became a major talking point on the internet. A few unexpected victories pleasantly surprised moviegoers, particularly Kartik Aaryan winning Best Actor for Chandu Champion and the Rajkummar Rao-starrer Srikanth bagging the award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. However, several acclaimed films and performances that had received tremendous love from audiences and critics were completely overlooked by the National Film Awards jury. In this special feature, Bollywood Hungama takes a look at seven such notable omissions.

Ajay Devgn in Maidaan, Laapataa Ladies, Fahadh Faasil in Aavesham, Manjummel Boys: 7 acclaimed films and performances that were SHOCKINGLY ignored by 72nd National Film Awards

1. Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies is one of those rare films that seems to have almost no haters. Its performances, direction, screenplay and music, especially the much-loved song ‘Sajni’, earned widespread admiration. Ravi Kishan’s memorable act, in particular, was widely considered National Award-worthy. Hence, it came as a huge shock that the acclaimed film failed to win even a single award.

2. Amar Singh Chamkila

Before Main Vaapas Aaunga, Imtiaz Ali wowed audiences with Amar Singh Chamkila. The Netflix film stood out for its stylish treatment, soulful as well as energetic songs and powerful performances. Diljit Dosanjh earned immense praise, while A R Rahman’s music became hugely popular. Yet, surprisingly, the film failed to secure a single National Award.

3. Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys emerged as one of the biggest success stories of 2024. Though a Malayalam film, it was widely watched and celebrated by non-Malayali audiences both in cinemas and on OTT. Its gripping storytelling, technical brilliance and emotional climax turned it into a nationwide sensation, comparable to several Pan-India blockbusters from the South. Understandably, its fans are unable to fathom how the jury completely overlooked the film.

4. Aavesham

Aavesham is remembered not only for its box office success but also for its extraordinary entertainment quotient. Fahadh Faasil has delivered several memorable performances during his illustrious career, but his portrayal of Ranga in Aavesham occupies a special place among them. Many expected the actor to win his second National Award for the wildly entertaining performance. Sadly, it was not to be.

5. Kishkindha Kaandam

The mystery thriller Kishkindha Kaandam was widely appreciated for its intelligent writing, atmospheric direction and restrained performances. Asif Ali and Vijayaraghavan, in particular, delivered deeply impactful acts. The film’s screenplay and technical departments also earned widespread praise. Therefore, its complete absence from the winners’ list is difficult to understand.

6. Premalu

The Malayalam romantic comedy Premalu proved that a simple romcom can work wonders when backed by refreshing writing, endearing characters and assured direction. The film made for a heartwarming and highly entertaining watch, while its performances and witty screenplay were showered with praise. Many believed that it deserved recognition in at least one category, but alas, the jury thought otherwise.

7. Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

Maidaan won the National Award for Best Lyrics for Manoj Muntashir’s work on the song ‘Jaane Do’. However, many were also hoping that Ajay Devgn would receive an award for his portrayal of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The seasoned actor poured his heart and soul into the demanding role and significantly elevated the film’s emotional impact. Hence, his fans are certain to be disappointed, and perhaps even enraged, over his performance being overlooked.

Which film, performance or technical achievement from 2024 do you think was worthy of a National Award but was overlooked by the jury? Do share your views with us.

Also Read: 72nd National Film Awards: Kartik Aaryan wins Best Actor for Chandu Champion, Yami Gautam Dhar bags Best Actress for Article 370

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