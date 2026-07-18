As Saiyaara completed one year on July 18, lead actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda looked back on the film's journey and thanked audiences for the overwhelming response it has received over the past year. To mark the occasion, the duo unveiled a special two-disc Collector's Edition Vinyl LP, featuring the film's soundtrack, background score, dialogues and handwritten notes reflecting on their experience of being part of the project.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda reflect on the first anniversary of Saiyaara: “We never knew Saiyaara would reach so many people”

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara marked the theatrical debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The film went on to become one of the biggest commercial successes of the year, with its music also enjoying widespread popularity across streaming platforms.

As part of the limited-edition vinyl package, Ahaan shared a personal note expressing gratitude to those who supported the film. "If you’re one of the few people reading this, you’re probably somebody who cares deeply about our film, and for that, thank you. Thank you for giving love a chance. Thank you for believing in our story. We never knew Saiyaara would reach so many people, but it’s safe to say we’ve left our hearts with quite a few of you. I hope you keep this vinyl as a reminder that love will always be the strongest force to exist, that it has the power to surpass all things,” he said.

Aneet Padda also reflected on the emotional response the music has received from audiences around the world. She went on to say, "To everyone who opened their hearts to Saiyaara and its music, I don’t think there are enough words to truly express what this has felt like. Sometimes, when I sit quietly and think about how deeply this music has reached people, I feel overwhelmed in the most beautiful way. What began as songs, scenes, emotions and moments we poured ourselves into… somehow found a home in millions of hearts across the world. And that is something for which I will be deeply grateful, forever. Music has always been such a personal thing. It becomes part of our memories. A melody can remind you of someone you loved, a version of yourself you miss, a heartbreak you survived or even the hope you’re still holding onto. That’s why seeing people connect with Saiyaara the way they have, has been incredibly emotional for me."

Speaking about the soundtrack's enduring popularity, Ahaan added, "The music of Saiyaara became something far greater than we ever imagined because of you. To everyone who sang these songs, played them on loop, or found comfort in them during moments they couldn’t put into words, thank you! Somewhere between these songs, I hope you stop finding our characters and start finding pieces of yourself. Because somewhere between these melodies and lyrics, the story stops being ours and becomes yours. I know that whenever I listen to this, it’ll bring me back to a story of mine that’s etched in time… a story very close to my heart. I hope it does the same for you."

Aneet further wrote, "I’ve read your messages. I’ve seen your edits, your covers, your late-night captions, felt your tears and your smiles. To everyone who embraced Saiyaara so fiercely, thank you. Thank you for feeling whatever you felt in a world that constantly tells you not to. Thank you for allowing this music to become part of your lives. What moves me the most is knowing that people from completely different parts of the world could relate to the same feelings through this music. Different languages, different lives, different stories… yet somehow everyone felt the same emotions and reciprocated deeply. That reminds me how universal love, longing, heartbreak, hope and healing really are. Thank you for making Saiyaara more than a soundtrack. Thank you for turning it into an emotion. And most importantly, thank you for reminding me why art matters in the first place… how it can make us feel alive, feel connected and give us hope…"

Expressing appreciation for fans once again, Ahaan concluded, "Thank you for carrying this music with you and allowing it to become a part of your lives. Your love has turned Saiyaara into more than a film and more than an album—it has become a feeling that belongs to all of us. This special edition Saiyaara LP is our gift to you, a small token of gratitude for the immense love you've given all of us. We hope it brings you joy and becomes a cherished addition to your collection, holding a special place in your heart for years to come."

Aneet signed off with, "Hope you enjoy this special edition of Saiyaara's LP and we hope it finds a place in your hearts..."

Ahaan added in his closing note, "Some stories don’t end on screen. This is one of those that never will, because it lives on in every memory, every melody, and every heart it has touched. Forever and ever and ever."

The Collector's Edition Vinyl LP, unveiled at London's Wembley Stadium on the film's first anniversary, brings together the complete Saiyaara soundtrack, original background score, memorable dialogues and exclusive memorabilia, offering fans a commemorative keepsake celebrating the film and its music.

Also Read: 1 Year of Saiyaara, the FIRST Gen Z BLOCKBUSTER: Before pre-Dhurandhar and post-Dhurandhar, Bollywood also has a pre-Saiyaara and post-Saiyaara era; analyzing how the Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda starrer changed rules of promotions and STARDOM

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