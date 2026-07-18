The actress puts weeks of speculation to rest by posting intimate moments from the ceremony, offering fans a glimpse into her new chapter.

Actor Jennifer Winget has seemingly confirmed her marriage after days of speculation by sharing a heartfelt wedding video on social media. The post comes after reports earlier this week claimed that the television star was set to tie the knot with Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in an intimate ceremony at a church in the United Kingdom.

Jennifer Winget shares wedding video; confirms marriage to William Ishmael with heartfelt post

In the video, Jennifer appears to acknowledge the reports while giving fans a glimpse into what is presented as the couple's wedding celebration. Sharing emotional moments from the ceremony, she captioned the post, “. and finally our stars aligned!” The video also includes a message in which Jennifer officially introduces William as her husband, marking what appears to be her first public confirmation of the marriage.

The montage captures several memorable moments from the ceremony, including the couple's first walk down the aisle as newlyweds, the exchange of rings, their first kiss beneath a beautiful arch, and candid celebrations with loved ones. Set against the backdrop of a picturesque church in England, the visuals offer an intimate look at the wedding while maintaining the understated style the couple has been associated with.

Jennifer and William have largely kept their relationship away from the public eye. Despite occasional speculation surrounding their personal lives, neither had publicly commented on their relationship prior to the wedding post. Earlier reports had suggested that William proposed to Jennifer during a vacation and that the two had quietly begun planning their wedding thereafter.

The actor's latest social media update has since garnered congratulatory messages from fans and members of the entertainment industry, with many expressing surprise at how successfully the couple managed to keep the celebrations private until after the ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)



Jennifer Winget remains one of Indian television's most popular actors, having built a successful career with shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, Bepannaah and Code M. Known for keeping her personal life private, the actor has rarely spoken publicly about her relationships.

Jennifer was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover. The two met while working together on Dill Mill Gayye and married in 2012 before separating in 2014.

With her latest post, Jennifer appears to have put an end to weeks of speculation, choosing to share the milestone directly with her followers through a personal glimpse into the ceremony. While the couple is expected to continue maintaining a low profile, the wedding video has become a talking point among fans, who have welcomed the actor's new beginning with warm wishes.

Also Read: Jennifer Winget to tie the knot with William Ishmael in late 2026? Here’s what we know

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