The newly announced Bollywood action entertainer Chauhaan has run into immediate controversy following its announcement. Directed by Neeraj Yadav and starring actor Ajay Devgn, the project has drawn sharp criticism from the Kshatriya Parishad. The organization issued a formal press release to express its deep dissatisfaction with the thematic direction of the upcoming film.

Kshatriya Parishad SLAMS Ajay Devgn and Neeraj Yadav after Chauhaan announcement, alleges misuse of Rajput identity

Allegations of communal politics and distortion

In a strongly worded official statement, the group targeted both the filmmaker and the lead actor. The group announced that it "strongly condemns the recent attempt by Neeraj Yadav and actor Ajay Devgn to appropriate the Chauhan clan name for contemporary communal politics." The organization underscored the historical significance of the lineage, asserting, "The Chauhans are a historic Rajput (Kshatriya) lineage whose legacy belongs to history, not to partisan campaigns or manufactured media controversies."

The organization expressed disappointment that Rajput culture is being pulled into modern day public disputes without their consent. The statement noted, "It is deeply unfortunate that Rajput identity is once again being dragged into a political narrative that Rajputs neither initiated nor sought." They further noted that at a time when community voices are underrepresented in mainstream discourse, "invoking a Rajput clan name merely to provoke outrage, inflame caste and communal sentiments, or generate political spectacle is both irresponsible and disrespectful."

Critiquing the film's premise, the Kshatriya Parishad argued that the creative choices show a lack of historical awareness. "Such attempts also betray a profound ignorance of Indian history. The subcontinent's past cannot be reduced to simplistic communal binaries," the body highlighted.

We strongly condemn the attempt by Neeraj Yadav and Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Chauhaan to appropriate the Chauhan clan name for contemporary communal politics. Rajput history is not a political prop. The legacy of the Chauhans belongs to Rajput history , not to electoral… pic.twitter.com/nDRRKoikv4 — Kshatriya Parishad (@kshatriya_org) June 29, 2026

According to the council, these historical instances prove that "medieval political alliances were shaped by statecraft, loyalty, and military strategy—not by the communal narratives being imposed upon them today."

Demand for creativity with responsibility

Concluding its notice, the Kshatriya Parishad clearly stated its opposition to using heritage for modern-day ideological gains. The organization noted that it "rejects every attempt to weaponise Rajput history or appropriate Rajput identities for electoral or ideological purposes." They declared that public memories must not become tools for social division, calling upon "political actors, filmmakers, and media organisations to engage with India's past responsibly, respecting historical complexity rather than exploiting Rajput heritage as bait for divisive political debate."

The makers and the actor are yet to react to the statement publicly.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan cheers for Ajay Devgn’s Chauhaan after its ‘Jumma Chumma’ tribute; watch

More Pages: Chauhaan Box Office Collection

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