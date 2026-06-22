Aftab Shivdasani revisits Mr. India memories with Ahmed Khan, recreates childhood photo on Welcome To The Jungle set: “This film was as exciting as going on a school picnic”

Actor Aftab Shivdasani recently took a trip down memory lane by revisiting his childhood days on the sets of the 1987 classic Mr. India. Sharing a nostalgic post on social media, the actor reflected on his long association with filmmaker and choreographer Ahmed Khan, with whom he first worked as a child actor decades ago. The post featured a series of photographs, including a throwback image from their Mr. India days and a recent recreation of the same moment on the sets of Welcome To The Jungle, where Ahmed Khan serves as director and Aftab is part of the ensemble cast.

Aftab Shivdasani revisits Mr. India memories with Ahmed Khan, recreates childhood photo on Welcome To The Jungle set: “This film was as exciting as going on a school picnic”

Aftab Shivdasani reflects on the journey that began in childhood

Aftab and Ahmed Khan were both child actors in Mr. India, the iconic film starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. The duo portrayed orphaned children who lived under the care of Anil Kapoor’s character in the film.

Sharing the memory, Aftab revealed that one of the photos in his post was taken during the shooting of Mr. India in 1987. “The 3rd pic was taken in 1987 where our director khan_ahmedasas and me shot for Mr.India as kids and we tried to re-create it in the fourth pic as actor-director on set,” he wrote.

The recreation highlighted how their professional journeys have evolved over the years, from appearing together as child actors to collaborating as actor and director on a major film project.

Welcome To The Jungle was like a school picnic

Reflecting on his experience of working on Welcome To The Jungle, Aftab described the film as one of the most memorable projects of his career. “Welcome To The Jungle has been nothing short of an amazing joyride, working on this film was as exciting as going on a school picnic with old friends, colleagues and new friends too! The joy of working with such a stellar star cast has been a once in a while experience, something I will cherish for a long long time. Every day was a new experience that brought its own fun and taught us so much,” he shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aftab Shivdasani (@aftabshivdasani)

His comments offer a glimpse into the camaraderie that developed among the cast and crew during production.

Praise for Ahmed Khan and the team

Aftab also expressed his appreciation for Ahmed Khan's leadership while managing the large-scale project and its extensive cast.

“Special mention to him for holding this amazing film and cast together like a true leader! Thank you Firoz (A Nadiadwallah) bhai, Vedant (Vikaas Baali) and Rakesh Dang ji for their unwavering support to this film. A huge shout out to this extraordinary star cast who made every shoot day memorable. A big thank you,” he wrote.

Welcome To The Jungle is scheduled for June 26, 2026.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors sensual visuals of Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez in Welcome To The Jungle; replaces ‘andha’ with ‘dheela’; deletes ‘Paani of Kashmir’ dialogue

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

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