EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors sensual visuals of Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez in Welcome To The Jungle; replaces ‘andha’ with ‘dheela’; deletes ‘Paani of Kashmir’ dialogue

The much-awaited multi-starrer comic caper, Welcome To The Jungle, will release this Friday, on June 26. The censor process was completed on time and in this article, Bollywood Hungama will exclusively focus on the cuts given to the film.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors sensual visuals of Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez in Welcome To The Jungle; replaces ‘andha’ with ‘dheela’; deletes ‘Paani of Kashmir’ dialogue

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed Welcome To The Jungle with a U/A 16+ dialogue. However, the makers were asked to make several changes. The dialogue ‘Kaala paida hua hai, koyla hai’ was replaced with ‘saadah paida hua hai, namoona hua hai’. A 10-second scene containing the words ‘na diya’ was asked to be deleted. The word ‘screwed’ was replaced with a suitable word in two places. Similarly, the word ‘Azarudden’ was replaced with ‘Allaudin’.

A dialogue mentioning ‘Paani of Kashmir’ was asked to be deleted. The dialogue ‘Yaad karo kurbani, munh mein bhar lo paani’ was replaced with ‘Jo shaheed hone ja raha tha, uske munh mein bhar lo paani’. ‘Aandha’ was replaced with ‘dheela’ while the dialogue ‘desh ki tatti’ was asked to be deleted. Then, ‘Izzat le lo’ was replaced with ‘Yeh aapke saath jaane ko...’, ‘Gorkha Regiment’ was replaced with ‘Tum army se ho?’. ‘General’ was removed and replaced with ‘Officer’ and ‘Sir’ wherever it occurred in the film.

Now, coming to the visual deletions. The cut list says that the makers ‘deleted and replaced sensual bikini visuals, close-up of woman hip passing visuals and hip movement visuals in the song wherever they occurred’. At one point, it specifically mentions that sensual visuals of Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez have been deleted. Lastly, the ‘vulgar’ hand gesture visuals were replaced with a close-up shot of Vindu Dara Singh.

In short, the CBFC asked for 14 changes. Once these modifications were done, the makers of Welcome To The Jungle were handed the censor certificate on June 20. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 164.50 minutes. In other words, Welcome To The Jungle is 2 hours, 44 minutes and 50 seconds long.

Also Read: Suniel Shetty on Welcome To The Jungle: “Keeping a straight face was the biggest challenge”

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

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