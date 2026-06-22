Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, has found her anchor in yoga — a practice she discovered not in her youth, but after becoming a mother. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Riddhima spoke to the Times of India during a shoot at the scenic Lodhi Garden in New Delhi, sharing how yoga has fundamentally changed the way she lives, thinks, and takes care of herself.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni opens up about how yoga transformed her life: “Physically, I feel stronger, more flexible”

Riddhima, who was recently seen in Daadi Ki Shaadi, admitted that she was never drawn to yoga in her earlier years. “I found yoga a little boring when I was younger because I was always drawn to fast-paced, high-impact workouts,” she confesses. However, pregnancy became a turning point. After giving birth, she turned to yoga seeking gentle strength, flexibility, and mental clarity — and what she found exceeded all expectations. “Once I started practising regularly, I realised there was so much more to yoga than I had imagined,” she said.

The transformation, she notes, has been both physical and emotional. Riddhima added, “Physically, I feel stronger, more flexible, and more aware of my body. Mentally, it has taught me patience and mindfulness. It's one of the few things that consistently helps me reset and recharge.”

While acknowledging yoga's global evolution into diverse formats, Riddhima remains a firm advocate of the traditional form. “I personally enjoy traditional yoga the most because it gives me exactly what I'm looking for — a combination of strength, flexibility, breathwork, and inner calm,” she explains, adding that the practice has made her more mindful about how she lives, eats, rests, and cares for herself. “Emotionally, it has helped me manage stress better and maintain a more balanced outlook, especially during challenging times,” she said.

For those looking to begin their own yoga journey, Riddhima has simple but powerful advice: “Start small, start slow, and don't put pressure on yourself to be perfect. Yoga is not about touching your toes or mastering difficult poses; it's about showing up consistently and listening to your body. Even 15–20 minutes a day can make a difference. Be patient, enjoy the journey, and allow yourself to grow at your own pace.”

For Riddhima, yoga is no longer just a workout — it is a way of life.

Also Read : “Left with a warm smile”: Alia Bhatt showers love on mother-in-law Neetu Singh’s Daadi Ki Shaadi; applauds Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s debut

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