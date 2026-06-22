Adnan Sami turns fan requests into a musical treat on World Music Day 2026, take a look!

Celebrating World Music Day in the most heartfelt way, celebrated composer and singer Adnan Sami treated his fans to a special musical medley inspired entirely by their requests.

Adnan Sami turns fan requests into a musical treat on World Music Day 2026, take a look!

After asking his followers on social media which songs they wanted to hear, Adnan curated a beautiful piano and vocals performance featuring some of his most loved tracks, making the celebration a truly special one.

Seated at his piano, the maestro revisited classics including 'Kya Mohabbat Hai,' 'Tera Chehra,' 'Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao,' 'Tere Bina (Chain Mujhe Ab Aaye Na),' 'Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein,' 'Dil Keh Raha Hai Dil Se,' and 'Sun Zara.'

Adding a fresh touch to the setlist, Adnan also performed his recently released single, 'Lipstick,' giving fans the perfect blend of familiar favourites and new music.

The special World Music Day medley is a tribute not only to the joy of music but also to the unwavering love and connection Adnan shares with his audience. By letting fans choose the songs, the singer transformed the occasion into a celebration of memories, melodies, and the bond that continues to grow stronger with every note.

Also Read: Adnan Sami reacts to trolling over meeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: “I don’t give a s**t about what anybody thinks”

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