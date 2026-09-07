Aditya Dhar has backed Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi as the devotional drama continues to break and make new records.

Aditya Dhar extends support to Hanuman Ansh as the film continues breaking records at the box office

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has extended his support to Hanuman Ansh and director Vishal Chaturvedi as the devotional drama continues its theatrical run. Aditya took to Instagram to share a poster from the film featuring Shobhinaw Satyaa and tagged Vishal Chaturvedi in his post.

Aditya Dhar extends support to Hanuman Ansh as the film continues breaking records at the box office

The filmmaker expressed his appreciation through an Om symbol, folded hands and a red heart. While Aditya did not share a detailed written message, his social media gesture was seen as a show of support for the film and its director.

Aditya’s post comes as Hanuman Ansh continues to record strong ticket sales in its fifth week. According to the BookMyShow ticket sales data shared by the film’s team, the movie became the first title to cross 500,000 tickets sold on a fifth Saturday.

Hanuman Ansh leads fifth Saturday ticket sales

Hanuman Ansh reportedly recorded 514,000 ticket sales on its fifth Saturday, putting it ahead of several other successful theatrical releases including Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Mahavatar Narsimha and Laalo.

The film has also been listed at the top of the fifth Friday collection rankings shared by its team. Hanuman Ansh reportedly earned Rs 12 crore on its fifth Friday, followed by Dhurandhar at Rs 8.50 crore, Chhaava at Rs 6.50 crore, Stree 2 at Rs 3.25 crore and Dhurandhar 2 at Rs 2.50 crore.

The latest figures add to the film’s extended theatrical run and come at a time when Aditya Dhar has publicly shown his appreciation for Chaturvedi’s work.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and explores its devotional subject through the story of a filmmaker’s spiritual journey and connection with Hanuman devotion.

Also Read: Box Office: Hanuman Ansh scores an ALL TIME RECORD on 5th Friday; defeats Dhurandhar by a MARGIN

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

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