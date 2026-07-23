Adil Hussain on how OTT success gave him the freedom to choose films: “I’ve created my life in such a way that I can sustain it”

Adil Hussain has shared how the rise of OTT platforms has given him the financial stability to be selective about the projects he takes up. The acclaimed actor, known for his performances in English Vinglish, Parched, and Life of Pi, said that consistent work across films, international projects, and streaming platforms has allowed him to reject films that do not align with his personal values, even if they offer lucrative paychecks.

Adil Hussain on how OTT success gave him the freedom to choose films: “I’ve created my life in such a way that I can sustain it”

In an interview with Screen, Adil said he considers himself fortunate to have remained consistently employed throughout his career. He explained that opportunities from multiple languages, countries, and OTT platforms have helped him achieve financial security, enabling him to prioritise meaningful work over commercial success.

Speaking about his recent projects, Adil said, “I'm part of Operation Safed Sagar, Netflix India's most expensive show. So, they paid me really well. Another show, also releasing on July 24, is Musafir Cafe. They paid me very well too.” He further added, “When I say ‘paid very well', maybe I'm being paid very little in comparison to other people. But maybe I've created my life in such a way that I can sustain it. I'm very happy about that.”

The actor's remarks come after his earlier statements about regretting his role in Kabir Singh. During an appearance on the AP Podcast, Adil admitted that he had agreed to be part of the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer without reading the script. Looking back, he described the film as “misogynistic” and “violent,” revealing that he walked out of the movie within 20 minutes of watching it. He also said he would have felt embarrassed if his wife had seen the film.

Adil further stated that he would never agree to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, regardless of the amount offered, saying he would reject it even if he was paid “Rs 100 crore or Rs 200 crore.”

His comments had earlier sparked a response from filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who criticised the actor on X. Vanga claimed that Adil's “greed is bigger than his passion” and argued that Kabir Singh contributed more to the actor's career than the numerous independent films he had worked on over the years.

Meanwhile, Adil has a busy slate of releases lined up. He will next be seen in Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy's slice-of-life independent film Max, Min & Meowzaki, which is scheduled to release in theatres on July 24. He also stars in the Netflix romantic series Musafir Cafe, headlined and produced by Vikrant Massey. Following that, Adil will portray Air Marshal Vinod Patney in Netflix India's period war drama Operation Safed Sagar, which is set to premiere on August 7.

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