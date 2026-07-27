For every actor, there comes a role that feels deeply personal, and for Prasanna Bisht, that role is Kanchan in Prime Video's Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya. Playing a government school teacher turned out to be more than just another acting assignment, as the character reminded her of her own mother, who has spent years teaching in a government school. Ahead of the series' global premiere, the actor shared that portraying Kanchan brought back several childhood memories and felt like a tribute to her mother. The project also marked a refreshing shift for Bisht, allowing her to explore comedy after taking on several emotionally intense roles.

Prasanna Bisht gets personal about her role in Prime Video’s Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya: “Kanchan is so much like my mother”

Speaking about her connection with the character, Prasanna Bisht said, "Honestly, it felt like the character had been written for me. Kanchan is so much like my mother. I genuinely felt like I was living my mother's younger days when she had just become a teacher. She used to teach me Physics and Maths as a kid, which later became my favourite subjects. So, Kanchan is a combination of my mother and me. My mother is a government school teacher, so whatever we used to shoot reminded me of the stories she would tell me whenever I came back from school. She would tell me, 'This happened in our school today,' and we would laugh about it. I think that's one of the biggest challenges, and these teachers are doing it beautifully. For me, every moment was important because I genuinely felt like I was representing my mother through Kanchan. So yes, everything about this experience was special to me.”

The actor also reflected on stepping into the comedy genre after a string of serious performances. She shared, "Actually, I was on the lookout for a role that was very light, so Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya was actually something I think I manifested. I really wanted to do a comedy show with a beautiful message. And honestly, I had to unlearn intense acting to do comedy. I'd been doing so many intense roles that it took me time to understand the tone of comedy. But with the help of the team and the director, I eventually found my rhythm."

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is a seven-episode comedy-drama that follows an unlikely headmaster and his team as they work to transform a government school while navigating limited resources and everyday challenges. Directed by Himank Gaur and created by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena under Posham Pa Pictures, the series stars Kay Kay Menon alongside Archana Puran Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni, and Prachee Shah. The show premiered on Prime Video on July 24 in Hindi with English subtitles across India and more than 240 countries and territories.

Prasanna Bisht Gets Personal About his Role in Prime Video's Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya: "Kanchan Is So Much Like My Mother" is this correct

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Also Read : Mihir Ahuja begins shooting for new project opposite Chiraiya fame Prasanna Bisht: “I’ve never played a character from Ujjain”

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