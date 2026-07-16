Actor Kartik Aaryan has shared a new video featuring England captain and FC Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane recreating the hook step from his song ‘Dheeme Dheeme’. The video, posted on social media, also features Bayern Munich player Thomas Muller.

Harry Kane recreates Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ hook step in new video with Thomas Muller

Kartik has often spoken about his interest in football and has previously interacted with several prominent figures from the sport. His latest video with Kane and Muller continues this pattern of engagement between the actor and the football community. Kane, who joined FC Bayern Munich in 2023 and currently serves as captain of the England national team, has been one of the most prominent forwards in world football over the past decade. Muller, a long-serving Bayern Munich player, has also been a familiar face to football audiences in India.

The video opens with Kartik joining Kane and Muller for a penalty challenge, during which both players demonstrate their finishing skills. Kartik then asks Kane to perform the hook step from ‘Dheeme Dheeme’, a song from his film Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Kane completes the step.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik appeared in the video wearing an FC Bayern Munich jersey. The collaboration brings together his professional identity in Hindi cinema and his personal interest in football.

The video has been widely shared since it was posted, with viewers noting the ease with which the actor and the footballers moved between the two disciplines during the shoot. It adds to a growing list of instances in which Indian entertainment and international football have intersected on social media.

‘Dheeme Dheeme’, which was a part of Kartik’s successful film Pati Patni Aur Woh, was composed by Tanishk Bagchi and features vocals by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The song was released as part of the film's soundtrack and has remained popular since its release.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan showers praise on Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga; calls filmmaker a ‘visionary’ in heartfelt post

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