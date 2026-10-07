Abhishek Bachchan has revealed that Shah Rukh Khan has played an important role in his professional journey and has remained a source of guidance over the years. Ahead of King, Abhishek recalled a piece of advice from the superstar that he received even before making his acting debut. According to him, Khan’s simple approach was that an actor should consider the film he is currently working on as his favourite.

Abhishek Bachchan reveals Shah Rukh khan’s career advice that still guides him: “He has literally taken personal responsibility”

Speaking to BBC Asian Network, Abhishek looked back at the years when he would spend Sundays playing cricket at filmmaker Aditya Chopra’s house. Uday Chopra, Hrithik Roshan and Sikandar Kher were among those who would join him. Shah Rukh Khan was also around during that time, and Abhishek remembered him as an “elder brother” to the group. The video was also liked by Hrithik.

Abhishek said his equation with Shah Rukh has remained strong, adding that the actor has continued to support him throughout his career. Talking about Khan’s involvement in his professional journey, he said, “literally taken personal responsibility several times now, including in King as well.”

Abhishek also recalled a conversation with Shah Rukh before he entered the film industry. He had asked Khan which film was his favourite. The superstar replied, “My favourite film is the film I am doing right now. Because if that is not my favourite film, then why am I doing it? So, what I am doing right now has to be my favourite. What has happened in the past is the past. I don't think about it. Right now it is King.”

The advice has stayed with Abhishek and continues to influence how he looks at his work.

Meanwhile, King is directed by Siddharth Anand and backed by Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment along with Siddharth and Mamta Anand’s Marflix Pictures. The action thriller features Shah Rukh Khan alongside Suhana Khan, who will make her theatrical debut with the film. She plays a young protege trained by Shah Rukh’s veteran assassin.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat and Arshad Warsi. Recent reports have also suggested that Kareena Kapoor Khan could reunite with Shah Rukh for a dance number in the film. King is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on December 24, 2026.

Abhishek was last seen in Kaalidhar Laapata on ZEE5, directed by Madhumita.

Also Read : Abhishek Bachchan shows interest in doing ‘Kajra Re’ 2.0 while recalling the song’s shoot, says, “You have got to convince Aishwarya and my dad”

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