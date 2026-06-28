The actor is currently filming the next schedule of his upcoming action entertainer, while candid moments with his mother from the Varanasi set have surfaced online.

Aayush Sharma is currently in Varanasi filming the next schedule of his upcoming action film. The actor was recently spotted shooting at the city's iconic ghats, with visuals from the set making their way onto social media. While the makers have kept details of the project under wraps, the latest schedule appears to feature key portions of the film against the backdrop of one of India's most culturally significant locations.

Aayush Sharma shoots next action film in Varanasi; actor spotted with his mother at the city’s iconic ghats

Amid the ongoing shoot, Aayush was also seen spending time with his mother, who accompanied him during the Varanasi schedule. The actor and his mother were photographed together at the famous ghats during breaks from filming, offering a glimpse into their off-camera moments.

The candid images have drawn attention online, with fans appreciating the actor's family moments alongside updates from the film's production. Despite his busy shooting schedule, Aayush appeared to make time to be with his mother while on location, adding a personal touch to the work trip.

Professionally, Aayush has increasingly explored the action genre in recent years, with his upcoming project expected to feature several high-octane sequences. Sources close to the production suggest that the actor has been undergoing extensive physical preparation for the role and has dedicated significant time to training for the film's action portions. However, the makers are yet to officially unveil the title, storyline or the rest of the cast.

Varanasi has long served as a popular filming destination for Hindi cinema, with its historic ghats and spiritual landscape providing a visually distinctive backdrop for a variety of stories. The ongoing schedule is expected to make use of several prominent locations across the city as production continues.

As behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot continue to circulate on social media, anticipation around Aayush's next film has gradually been building. At the same time, the actor's candid moments with his mother have become a talking point among fans, offering a glimpse of his time away from the camera during the demanding shoot schedule.

With filming currently underway in Varanasi, more details about the project are expected to be announced by the makers in the coming months. Until then, the actor remains focused on completing the latest schedule of what is set to be his next action outing.

Also Read: Aayush Sharma joins Ragini 3 opposite Tamannaah Bhatia: Report

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