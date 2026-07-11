Aamir Khan recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of his cult film, Lagaan (2001) and is all set to join hands with Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker once again. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Lalkaara is not a biopic but based on the iconic 1952 test series between India and Pakistan. The script, written by Piyush Gupta and Neeraj Singh, is said to be an intense sports drama which explores the theme of rivalry, friendship, partition and nationalism.”

Aamir Khan’s Lalkaara to be produced by Excel Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films; Dangal and Nil Battey Sannata writers pen the script

The source also said, “Lalkaara will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. Interestingly, Rajkumar Hirani has also come on board but only as a producer. Aamir shares a strong association with both Farhan Akhtar and Rajkumar Hirani. His very next film after Lagaan was Dil Chahta Hai (2001), directed by Farhan Akhtar, which went on to attain cult status. With Rajkumar Hirani, Aamir delivered two historic blockbusters – 3 Idiots (2009) and PK (2014).”

A few days ago, Bollywood Hungama revealed that in 2019, the film was supposed to be produced by Fox Star Studios, while Rajkumar Hirani was offered the chance to direct it. As per sources, Shah Rukh Khan was also briefly considered for the lead role.

Meanwhile, Aamir is also committed to Rajkumar Hirani’s next directorial, a sequel to 3 Idiots. However, the scripting of the film is currently underway. According to reports, Aamir decided to begin work on Lalkaara first as Piyush Gupta and Neeraj Singh’s bound script has been ready for a while.

Also Read: Aamir Khan Productions, Kabir Khan Films and Australia’s Mind Blowing Films announce Silkyara 41 based on Uttarakhand tunnel rescue

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