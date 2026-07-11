The Odyssey Mumbai press conference: Tom Holland was left SPEECHLESS on his first day on set: “Unlike anything that has ever been done before”; reveals he felt pressure every day on the set: “Pressure is PRIVILIGE”

Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, Tom Holland and producer Emma Thomas attended the press conference of their film, The Odyssey, at a five-star hotel in South Mumbai. Bollywood Hungama was one of the privileged few to attend this press meet. Tom Holland was in his element as he talked about working on this film.

The Odyssey Mumbai press conference: Tom Holland was left SPEECHLESS on his first day on set: “Unlike anything that has ever been done before”; reveals he felt pressure every day on the set: “Pressure is PRIVILIGE”

He said, “The moment that left me speechless was on my first day of the set. I wasn’t working that day. I went to visit because I wanted to get an understanding of what I was walking into. I remember I was in Morocco and it felt more like I had gone back in time than walked on to a film set. The scale of what we were doing was so overwhelming. There were thousands of people in costumes, hundreds of boats and the horse statue was placed on the sand as the waves crashed onto it. I remember an AD said to me, ‘Just go that way and eventually, you’ll find the crew’!”

Tom continued, “I remember walking for what felt like miles and eventually, I saw Matt and Chris at the centre of this massive thing. I just remember that day pinching myself and telling myself to enjoy the moment because this is unlike anything that has ever been done before and probably ever again.”

Tom Holland raised laughs as he stated, “Well, what I love about making movies is you really don’t know what’s around the corner. And while making a movie with Chris on this scale, you really don’t know what’s around the corner!”

He then spoke about his character, “He’s a young kid who’s becoming a man. For me, it feels very much like the original coming-of-age story. I think exploring something like that in a movie of this size was really exciting. What was most exciting was shooting those really intimate moments on an IMAX camera. We wanted the audience to sense that this movie was like a love lesson to cinema and therefore, to our audiences. Feeling that pressure on a daily basis was really exciting. Some say that pressure is privilege, and on this movie, it really was.”

The Odyssey releases in cinemas on July 17.

Also Read: The Odyssey Mumbai premiere: Tom Holland gets a ROCKING reception; says, “NO one brings energy to a movie theatre like Indian audiences”; Matt Damon elated after the first “REAL audience” embraces the film

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